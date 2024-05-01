According to reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could return to former club Borussia Dortmund in 2025 after having a year-long sabbatical.

Klopp announced in January that this season would be his last as Liverpool’s manager as he has run out of steam and requires a sabbatical.

After making this announcement, Klopp said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

“I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am – how can I say it? – running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

The 56-year-old has been with Liverpool since 2015 and he is now regarded as one of the best managers in the history of the Premier League.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool and has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup (x2).

It is being widely reported that current Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has signed to replace Klopp in the summer and he has a major job on his hands as it will not be easy to succeed for the Liverpool icon.

Before Klopp joined Liverpool, he enhanced his reputation during his phenomenal spell in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

During his stint at the German outfit, he helped them to edge out Bayern Munich and win the Bundesliga title twice. He also lifted the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup (x2), while they finished runners-up in the Champions League.

Klopp is set to have a break from football but he has still been linked with several elite European clubs in recent months, with Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid mooted as potential next destinations.

But according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Klopp could return to Dortmund amid ‘increasing talk’ about him being lined up for a job behind the scenes.

The report revealed: ‘As Borussia Dortmund prepare for their biggest European game in 11 years, they’re also thinking about next year. There is increasing talk around the club about bringing former manager Jurgen Klopp back as head of football in 2025.’

