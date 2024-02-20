Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been left confused by a transfer decision made by Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

The Reds are currently two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool will extend their lead at the top if they earn a positive result against Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday night. This game comes a couple of days before they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Klopp‘s side almost suffered a shock defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road earlier this season. Ex-Man Utd player Tahith Chong fired the hosts in front but Luis Diaz’s late equaliser earned his side a point.

Luton have surpassed expectations this season as they are level on points with 17th-placed Everton with a game in hand. Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga has been one of their better performers this season and Klopp is surprised that his title rivals let him leave.

He told reporters: “[Albert Sambi] Lokonga when you see him playing and you think, oh – He’s an Arsenal player and they loaned him? Interesting.”

Klopp was also insistent that his side would need to produce a “proper Liverpool performance” if they are going to beat Luton.

“Set-pieces are a strength [of Luton] but I have to say the way they play, they play incredible but even in games they lost they were in it,” Klopp added.

“We experienced a tough game there and now in possession they found a structure where everyone is comfortable. Ross Barkley is a nice story where he is back to his best, or better. A deeper role, disciplined and extremely strong. Lokonga when you see him you can tell he’s an Arsenal player on loan.

“They are a really together [squad]. The situation at Bournemouth when the captan (Tom Lockyer collapsed) brought them closer and made them think some things are worse in life than maybe getting relegated.

“In general, they deserve respect. We have to show that with a proper Liverpool performance. Everyone who enters the gate to Anfield has be on their toes.”

Regarding Liverpool’s injury issues, Klopp has confirmed that attacker Diogo Jota will be out of action for “months”.

“Not great, I would like to say no issues but we have some,” Klopp said.

“Not available: Ali (Alisson), muscle injury – we don’t know how long it will take but definitely not the foreseeable time coming back – then we have Diogo with a knee issue is ruled out and Curtis, with a bone/ligament issue, is ruled out.

“With Diogo it will obviously take months. With others, we will deal with it day by day.

“With muscle things, we will see for tomorrow. The longer-term, Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), and Dom Szoboszlai (hamstring) are on their way back but not in team training yet, so that means they are not available as well. That is the situation.”