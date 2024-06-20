Liverpool boss laughs about Jurgen Klopp ‘crime’ as TNT Sports are repeat offender

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot joked TNT Sports selected the Reds’ opening match of the new season at Ipswich for a lunchtime kick-off because Jurgen Klopp was no longer in charge.

Klopp was a constant critic of Saturday 12.30 starts, especially after midweek games and international breaks, and in one of his final press conferences last month said they were “a crime”.

But while the man in the top job at Anfield has changed, things have stayed the same with an early start at Portman Road on August 17.

“They’ve told me it’s going to be 12.30… from what I know, Jurgen complained a lot about this so probably they thought, with Jurgen being out let’s put them at 12.30 again,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s different to a normal 12.30 because it’s not after a game in Europe. Looking forward to it. A promoted team so it’s going to be special for them as well.

“I think every team might prefer a home game to start with, but we’re going to face Ipswich and we are looking forward to that.”

In Klopp’s eight-and-a-half-year reign at Anfield almost 14 per cent of their fixtures were at Saturday lunchtime, comfortably more than any other Premier League team.

Last season they had six – Manchester City and Manchester United had three apiece.

Slot also revealed that he is watching videos of old Liverpool training sessions, saying: “There are two things [why] to do this.

“Of course to get to know more about the players because mostly you see them during the games. And you want to know also what the culture is, how they train and what they are used to.

“I think it’s always interesting if you are the successor of Jurgen Klopp and also Pepijn Lijnders, who does quite a bit of work on the training pitch, to see what their ideas were on the training pitch.

“I said this, we all try to steal a bit from each other – mostly this is done by looking at the games but if you can see the way they train, that can only help you.

“Let one thing be clear: the players are not going to get all the same exercises again – we will implement our own things. But it’s interesting to see what they did also during the week.”