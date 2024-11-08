Liverpool boss Slot explains why it is ‘not difficult to plan’ against Emery: ‘I don’t expect…’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says it is “not that difficult to plan” to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa as the Spaniard “has played in a similar style for years”.

The Reds welcome Villa to Anfield on Saturday night after smashing Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Speaking at a post-match press conference on Friday morning, Liverpool boss Slot said Emery’s tactical style has not changed “for years” but he could spring a surprise just as Xabi Alonso did on Tuesday.

“If you ask me now I would say it’s not that difficult to plan,” the Dutchman said. “Emery has played in a similar style for years now.

“It’s almost always the same formation, but it sometimes depends on the player. His style of play, his idea about football, has always been the same.

“Saying this, that was always the situation with Xabi Alonso, and he sprung a surprise playing [Victor] Boniface as a left winger.

“Maybe that was a compliment if managers think they need to change their game plan because we are a good team.

“I don’t expect Emery to change his game plan but in terms of personnel, he could, but it’s always been a 4-4-2 that he’s been playing for many years now.”

Slot revealed that Diogo Jota will not feature and did not reveal the nature of his injury.

“We expect him back after the international break. The first weeks after the international break, we expect him back.

“There’s privacy about the nature of the injury, but like I said he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Ten 30+ goal strikers like Viktor Gyokeres who flopped in the Premier League

👉 Big Weekend: Chelsea v Arsenal, Liverpool, Nuno Espirito Santo, Erling Haaland, Steel City Derby

👉 Liverpool Three among top 20 biggest stars out of contract in 2025

Liverpool are top of the Premier League with only one defeat from their opening 10 matches.

They also have a 100 per cent win rate in the Champions League this season. Asked if he is surprised by the Reds’ start, Slot said: “Surprise isn’t the right word to use. I knew the quality of our team. Quality is one thing though, and to be consistent is the second thing.

“I’m not surprised by this because I see the work we put in on a daily basis.

“You can be consistent if you put the work in, and sometimes a bit of luck comes as well.

“Most of our results were deserved, but some were a close call, so you have a bit of luck as well, but in general I’m not surprised, because I saw the quality in the team and the effort.”

Slot continued: “I’m not trying to manage expectations with the squad because we don’t talk about them.

“The only expectations I have is they put in the same effort as they have been doing so far. That’s the only expectation there is, that they work every day as hard as they can.

“With that, normally results come as well, but I’m not asking them to win every game. I hope we do, but I’m asking them to put in work on a daily basis.

“I feel and think that what the outside world is talking about, that is not always what comes inside the training ground.

👉 READ MORE: Premier League sack race: Lopetegui, Martin and O’Neil under the spotlight

“We are there to do our work and to become a better player on a daily basis. We are just here to do our work. It is not the first time that this club is where it is at the moment.

“For most of these players it is a normal situation and I don’t think they get carried away with being at the top of the league at the moment because they know how small the margins are.

“If the end result of them (the fans) being excited is for them to bring the atmosphere against Brighton and Leverkusen I am hoping they stay excited for as long as they can be.”

Slot was also asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are all out of contract next summer.

“It would be strange if I have no input, although I am a head coach now and that’s convenient!” he said.

“I think in general contract situations are talked about people who should talk about it, and I’m one of them, but not in public.”