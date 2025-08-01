Liverpool ‘bottled it’ with Isak as ‘face saving’ £110m bid makes Newcastle ‘angry and baffled’

Liverpool have ‘strung along’ Alexander Isak after ‘lowballing’ Newcastle United with a £110million offer on Friday, according to a report.

Newcastle turned down a £110m bid from the Reds for Isak, and an improved offer is not expected.

Eddie Howe’s side insist the Swedish international is not for sale, but reports suggest a deal can be done for £150m.

Despite the player not travelling to Asia for the club’s pre-season tour and training in Spain rather than Newcastle, the Geordies want to reintegrate him ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to offer Isak a new contract including a release clause active from the summer of 2026, but it remains to be seen if he will still be at the club come September.

What is for certain is that Liverpool’s pursuit has annoyed Newcastle officials, and the Reds have successfully unsettled the 25-year-old.

A report from Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope — who was the first to say Isak wants to leave Newcastle — says that Arne Slot’s side have ‘strung along’ the striker by walking away after offering £40m under his valuation.

Liverpool and Newcastle have been in discussions for weeks, and the former ‘informally offered’ £120m last month, only to come in with a bid worth £10m less.

The Premier League champions’ reason for not making an improved offer is ‘the nature of the rebuttal’, despite the fact ‘they would have known the approach was going to be rejected’.

In a damning assessment of Liverpool’s pursuit, it’s stated that they have ‘bottled it’ and strung the ex-Real Sociedad man along.

Newcastle apparently feel ‘some sympathy’ for Isak, as they ‘feel he has been badly advised and left high and dry by Liverpool’, who always prioritised signing Hugo Ekitike — who joined the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m last month.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak ‘was genuine’, but they were only interested in signing him for ‘way below the valuation of £150m’.

After unsettling Isak, Hope claims that the £110m bid ‘was made to save face and placate Isak and his camp, who are going all out to force the move’.

The Merseyside club’s ‘conduct’ has caused ‘bafflement and some anger’ at St James’ Park, where officials will ‘only sell on their terms’, which includes having a replacement lined up and receiving a ‘fair financial package’.

With Isak’s future still extremely uncertain, it’s believed that Newcastle ‘would likely make a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins if given encouragement’.

As things stand, ‘Isak has been told he is going nowhere’ as no progress on incomings has been made, while Liverpool have ‘lowballed’ the Geordies with their opening offer.

Hope concludes: ‘Newcastle see no reason why Isak should not train with his team-mates when they return to the North-East next week.’

