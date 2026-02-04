According to reports, Liverpool could receive around £95m via player sales in the summer as Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister are attracting interest.

This summer is expected to be another busy transfer window for Liverpool, who spent over £400m on a huge squad overhaul after winning their 20th Premier League title last season.

The Reds were tipped to dominate in the Premier League after this business, but most of their new signings and other key players have really struggled this season.

This is partly due to Arne Slot’s poor management, though they have also been impacted by the sad passing of Diogo Jota and FSG prioritising the wrong targets.

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are arguably the only two of Liverpool’s 2025/26 signings to be successful this season, so they are likely to invest heavily again in the summer.

Liverpool have already agreed to pay around £60m to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet this summer, while there could also be several notable exits.

This includes Mohamed Salah, who recently spat his dummy out over being dropped to the bench following a poor run of form.

The situation between Salah and Slot appears to have cooled following his return from the African Cup of Nations, but he remains linked with an exit.

Now, a report from WinWin claims Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have decided to make Salah their ‘top choice’ to replace Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, who has left to join Al-Hilal.

The report claims: ‘The officials are closely monitoring the player’s situation with the English club in preparation for contacting him in the coming weeks.

‘The source added that the goal would be to attract Salah in order to strengthen the ranks of Al-Ittihad with his services, especially after the departure of the team’s first star, Benzema, in addition to the great insistence of the Frenchman Moussa Diaby to leave the team next summer, so the place for “Mo” will be available as the future star of the “Tigers” squad and the main right winger for next season if he agrees to come.’

It is also noted that Salah is valued at around 30 million euros (£26m), while Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool also face losing Alexis Mac Allister.

This is becuase Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain are ‘accelerating’ to ‘finalise a deal as soon as possible’ for Mac Allister, with it claimed that a bid worth 80 million euros (£69m) will be enough to get a deal done.

The report adds: ‘From Anfield, the stance is pragmatic: the English club needs to sell after investing fortunes in players like Florian Wirtz. Balancing the books after the arrivals of Isak, Ekitike, and Frimpong forces the British board to make painful sales.

‘It is estimated that Alexis Mac Allister’s transfer could be completed for a fee close to €80 million. This amount would represent almost double what Liverpool paid for his services in the summer of 2023.’

