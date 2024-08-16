Keith Wyness has suggested that £30million would be a “fair offer” for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last year of his contract, and he feels a “move will be made” soon.

Alexander-Arnold has played in Liverpool’s first team for seven seasons on a consistent basis, and has made over 300 appearances for the club in that time. His centrality to the side is highlighted by the 81 assists he’s contributed from right-back.

Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, he is one of the Reds’ best and most important assets. All three are now in the final year of their contracts, and while Liverpool will want to keep them, whether or not they can is another question.

Wyness believes that with Alexander-Arnold in the final year of his deal, a bid of £30million would b fair for his services.

“The question is – do you take the hit on a player like Trent? He can sign pre-contracts in January,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Do you take the hit with one year left, what are they going to get for him?

“Personally, I think there will be a move made and he will go. £25-30million would be a fair offer with one year left, do you take the hit and accept that as a cost for him playing one last season?”

Though he’s in the final year of his contract, Alexander-Arnold would surely command more than £30million, as one of the best players in the Premier League.

And while Wyness believes he’s going to leave anyway, he feels Liverpool would be better served keeping him for the next season than selling him for a small fee.

“It’s a transition season, and it could be worth a lot to keep him and forgo the transfer fee just to have him in the squad.

“It’s a very interesting way to look at it. If they challenge for the league or get into the Champions League, it could be sustainable.”

Meanwhile, Dean Saunders feels that Alexander-Arnold could soon be playing for a Euro giant, with Van Dijk and Salah also potentially exiting Liverpool in the near future.

“The four best players are Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah and Trent. They are world class and they make the rest of the squad really good. If you lose those four players, then Liverpool are in big trouble,” Saunders said on talkSPORT.

“Don’t be surprised if you see Trent playing at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid shortly. Or, I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saudis offered him a ridiculous amount of money. Same for Van Dijk, he’s in his thirties.

“Salah, is he still as motivated as he’s always been? Or is he thinking ‘I could end up in Saudi, three-year contract on about two billion quid.'”

