Liverpool seal Bradley Barcola ‘agreement’ as first offer to PSG is revealed

Liverpool have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Bradley Barcola as they prepare their first official offer for the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to reports.

The Reds have so far brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna as they hijacked Newcastle United for the Spain international, while Jeremy Jacquet has joined from Rennes in a deal that was agreed in the winter.

Liverpool are still looking for another top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who was allowed to leave Anfield at the end of the season on a free transfer.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande was understood to be their top target earlier in the summer but he now seems to be heading to Real Madrid.

PSG’s Barcola has now emerged at the top of Liverpool’s list of targets with Fabrizio Romano revealing over the weekend that the Reds are leading the race.

Romano posted on X: ‘Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal. Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG. Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details.’

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Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs later wrote that Barcola is being priced at around €170m by PSG as they look to get market value from the France international.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: PSG value Bradley Barcola at €170m and are using the transfers of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson as valuation yardsticks. The number factors in that Barcola is a back-to-back Champions League winner, had a strong World Cup and is only 23.

‘Plus, multiple clubs have made enquiries. PSG are prepared to sell, though, and Liverpool will hope to get the price down. ⁠Luis Enrique has been clear that he only wants players committed to PSG, and that he won’t guarantee anyone a starting spot.’

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Jacobs added: ‘Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be directly involved in any Bradley Barcola exit talks along with Luis Campos. PSG’s project is built on players who want to stay meaning a Barcola exit, in the absence of a new deal agreed, has always been possible.’

Liverpool strike ‘agreement in principle’ with Barcola

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Liverpool now have an ‘agreement in principle’ with the PSG player.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #PSG’s winger Bradley #Barcola and #Liverpool for a contract until 2032 with a top salary. #transfers #LFC.’

Before he later added: ‘#Liverpool are now ready to submit a bid to #PSG over €100M to try to sign Bradley #Barcola, even if #Paris ask €150-170M to sell the winger who is #LFC’s main target as Salah’s replacement. #transfers.’

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