Liverpool are getting ‘closer’ to signing Bradley Barcola this summer as ‘there’s no chance’ Bayern Munich can compete, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed one winger this summer in the form of Victor Munoz but the signing of the Spain international from Osasuna will not stop them bringing in another.

Liverpool are still looking for that top-class target to replace Mohamed Salah this summer after the Egyptian left at the end of the season for a new challenge.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had been their top summer target, even submitting a bid, but now he’s set to make a move to Real Madrid this summer.

That has seen Liverpool switch targets to Barcola with rumours that the Paris Saint-Germain star is not going to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes and wants to move to Anfield.

Giving an update on the situation on Friday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives.

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“The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move.

“The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment.

“The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.

“Nothing is imminent. There has been talk of a bid being prepared, but this is not the main issue.

“Liverpool want Barcola and they will make a bid. The agreement with the player will also come. The real challenge is reaching a financial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That could take time because PSG have already lost several attacking players and are still completing other business.

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“The French club also need time to secure replacements before allowing another important forward to leave.”

Liverpool are getting ‘closer’ to Barcola as Bayern Munich won’t threaten

There were some reports that Bayern Munich could be a threat to Liverpool’s attempts to sign Barcola but Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insists the Bundesliga club won’t get in the way of a deal this summer.

Falk wrote on his own website: ‘Bayern Munich are following this potential transfer of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool. Last summer, and the summer before, they were always in contact with the Frenchman’s management.

‘The 23-year-old is a player on the shortlist, and even this summer they knocked on Barcola’s door to check his situation and what his feelings were for the future, as his current contract runs out in 2028. There are no negotiations with PSG, at the moment, for a contract extension, so he’s getting cheaper and cheaper every year.

‘The left-sided winger is too expensive this summer for Bayern Munich, but it’s a pity that he’s not too expensive for Liverpool right now! They are closer to this deal. Yan Diomande, it seems, will be signing for Real Madrid, so Liverpool really need a player like Barcola now.

‘Bayern, on the other hand, could use a player like this in the future. We don’t know what’s happening with Michael Olise long-term. This summer, of course, we know he’s staying put, but next summer the big question will be whether Olise signs a new contract or if Bayern will be forced to sell him.

‘The number one option to replace Michael Olise would be, as far as Bayern Munich are concerned, Bradley Barcola. If Liverpool are there, however, and if he’s signing for the Reds, there’s no chance for Bayern. But next summer, there could be a chance if he’s staying in Paris for another season.’

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