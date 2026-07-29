Romano has good news for Liverpool about signing Barcola as FSG plan record-breaking offer

Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool and would have no problem agreeing on personal terms with Andoni Iraola’s side, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), plan to make an eye-watering bid for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Liverpool have made Barcola their number one winger target to replace Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield at the end of last season.

The France international winger has already told PSG that he wants to leave in the summer transfer window.

PSG had been hoping that Barcola would sign a new contract, but last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners are now ready to sell him for €170million (£146m).

DaveOCKop has reported that Liverpool are ready to make an offer of a total of €150m (£128.5m) for Barcola, including €110m upfront.

The report has added: ‘The structure of the deal also includes performance-based bonuses, with an additional €20 million tied to domestic league success and a further €20 million linked to Champions League achievements.’

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Such a bid means that Liverpool are ready to make Barcola their most expensive player ever, having paid £125m to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025.

That would still fall short of PSG’s valuation of Barcola, and while Liverpool are likely to be rejected in their first attempt, transfer guru Romano has said that the winger himself is keen on a move to Anfield and would not have any issue in agreeing personal terms with the Premier League giants, which would be music to the ears of the fans.

Romano said about Barcola, Liverpool and PSG on his YouTube channel: “Basically, the situation is that Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool have Barcola as a top priority.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola loves Liverpool project and is very tempted about the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

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“So, there is no doubt that personal terms can be agreed.

“There will be no problem, no issue, but, as of today, they have yet to reach an agreement on the numbers.

“They will start soon.

“I don’t see any issue, I don’t see any problems.

“Again, Barcola is tempted by Liverpool, and because this story has been reported here several times, so Liverpool want the player.

“The only news from the recent days is that Barcola will not put pen to paper, will not sign any new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

“And this is obviously facilitating his exit, but still you need to put a lot of money into Paris Saint-Germain pockets, and so we have to see what’s going to happen in the club-to-club negotiations.

“PSG will not make things easy in terms of money.

“Obviously, they consider Barcola a fantastic player.

“Basically, the whole European top clubs are looking for wingers.

“Barcola is young, is a serial winner, is a top talent is a top player, so PSG will ask for a lot of money.

“So, it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide how much they can invest, if they can match valuations.

“On personal terms, don’t expect any problems, but for sure, Liverpool are going to work hard in the next days, in the next weeks to understand what can happen there.”

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