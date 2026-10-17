Liverpool: Bradley Barcola makes two eye-opening admissions about the Premier League

Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola has spoken twice about the Premier League and how it differs to what he’s used to in Ligue 1.

Barcola became the second-most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history over the summer when arriving for a package totalling £123m.

The Frenchman provided a timely reminder what he’s capable of in midweek when scoring the first hattrick of his professional career against LASK.

However, the winger has found the going much tougher in the Premier League. As of half-time in Liverpool’s clash with Brentford on Saturday, Barcola is still to register a goal or assist in England’s top flight.

What’s more, the 24-year-old spurned a golden opportunity to break his scoring drought in the first half when nonchalantly scooping a poor finish wide of the mark in a one-v-one opportunity with Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Barcola spoke to French outlet Telefoot. In quotes carried by talkSPORT, the wide man said: “It’s going well was able to meet my teammates; there is a very good coach who has good ideas.

“I’m trying to adapt because it’s really very different from PSG.”

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Premier League not as tactical, but more intense = Bradley Barcola

Asked specifically about what is different between Ligue 1 and the Premier League, he added: “It’s different; I find it less tactical, although we had a very, very tactical coach [at PSG].

“But overall, I think it’s less tactical; there are less changes on the pitch.

“Whereas with the previous coach (Luis Enrique), I would have to come inside, or sometimes move out to the flank and then someone else would take my spot. It’s very different now…”

The Premier League is widely regarded as the No 1 league in world football, though it’s the intensity and physicality of the league that makes it so, and not necessarily the technical quality or tactical intelligence on show.

And in another interview conducted by Barcola earlier this week, the former PSG superstar admitted the higher intensity EPL football provides is causing him problems so far, and perhaps explains his sluggish start.

“Ligue 1 is very physical. But here, I would say it’s more physical in terms of the running you have to do. The games are end-to-end,” said Barcola.

“The intensity is so high. But that’s also why I came here. It’s a new challenge for me to take on.”

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