Liverpool have been labelled “suckers” by World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry after they lined up a summer move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Despite desperately needing reinforcements in defence, after a number of injuries this season and in recent weeks, Liverpool didn’t get any new signings over the line to use this season.

However, Liverpool did invest £60m in a new centre-back but he will only join in the summer with Rennes defender Jacquet to join the Reds at the end of the season.

It had seemed like Jacquet would be heading to Premier League rivals Chelsea before Liverpool swooped in to agree a quick deal towards the end of the winter transfer window.

Reacting to his move on deadline day, Jacquet told Rennes’ official website: “I am honoured to sign for Liverpool, one of the greatest football institutions in the world.

“It was also very important for me to finish my time in red and black [Rennes] on a high, at my boyhood club, the club of my heart.

“I’m approaching this second half of the season with the desire to experience some great moments with my team-mates and the fans.”

The 20-year-old, who has represented France Under-21s five times, has played just 31 times for the Rennes first team and France legend Dugarry has labelled Liverpool “suckers” for paying so much money for Jacquet.

Dugarry said on RMC radio show Rothen s’enflamme: “This isn’t meant to offend the player, honestly, he’s not to blame at all, and we wish him all the best because he’s a good player.

“But when you have suckers like that… well done to Rennes.

“Rennes managed to find a sucker like Liverpool that was [willing to pay] €70 million (£60m).”

And Dugarry is convinced that the collective football world has now “lost its mind” with crazy amounts of money flying around the sport.

Dugarry added: “Let them continue, all these English clubs, sending tens of millions of euros.

“This isn’t just a two-tiered football situation anymore, it’s a football that’s lost its mind.

“Let’s stop trying to pretend there’s a justification for it. There’s no justification whatsoever.”

Dugarry feels sorry for Jacquet with the huge price tag likely to put more pressure on him when he arrives at Liverpool in the summer.

The World Cup winner continued: “Poor Jacquet, this transfer is going to put a lot of pressure on him,’ he went on.

“Even him, the poor kid, who is certainly a very good player, is going to arrive with so much pressure.

“His performances will be viewed differently, even though he doesn’t deserve it.

“Those of us who know football, let’s not try to justify this amount by saying it’s because Liverpool has money or whatever. It’s meaningless!”

Dugarry concluded: “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s ridiculous! No, it’s not supply and demand. It’s ridiculous! It’s ridiculous!”

