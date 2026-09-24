Liverpool want Everton star with Reds now ‘ready’ to let legend move on

Liverpool are looking at a potential deal to sign Jarrad Branthwaite as they prepare to bid farewell to Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The Reds have already been preparing their backline for the departures of some of their veterans with Milos Kerkez coming in to replace Andy Robertson, who departed to Tottenham in the summer.

While young centre-backs Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni have joined from Rennes and Parma in order to prepare for Ibrahima Konate’s exit, while it is currently unknown how long Van Dijk will last as a Liverpool starter.

Former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Liverpool “will be ready” to let Van Dijk leave when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool have got a problem with Van Dijk and his contract situation.

“He’s 35 years old now, he’ll be turning 36 when his contract expires next summer, so even if they do decide to keep him around, how much longer has he got at this level?

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“So when you factor that into your thinking, I think they will be ready to let him move on, and then they’ll have to look into his replacement.

“Given what he’s done for them over the years, that’s a lot easier said than done, but I’m told work is already ongoing behind the scenes because they know they will need somebody.

“They’ve definitely got major concerns at centre-half, and with the rest of the back line as well, because there are question marks about a number of those defensive players.

“So losing Van Dijk will be a blow to them, but it’s something they have to be prepared for and that is already being considered behind the scenes.”

Could Branthwaite really leave Everton for Liverpool?

In a shock revelation, Brown has insisted that Liverpool are interested in bringing Branthwaite to Anfield from arch-rivals Everton in a cross-city deal that has not happened since 2002.

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Brown added: “Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk.

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due dilligence.

“Liverpool will already know all about him, that’s the work that goes on in the background, you find out about his character, his background, how he is in training.

“It seems like Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, and when you’re talking about replacements for Van Dijk, he is somebody who is going to be very high on that list.

“Obviously, like I said, it might not be straightforward for them to do a deal with Everton, but if they are given any hint that he might be available, I’d expect them to try to make a move.”

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