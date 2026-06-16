Liverpool break the bank as Fabrizio Romano drops stunning Yan Diomande update

Liverpool are blowing PSG away from a financial standpoint in their efforts to sign Yan Diomande, with Fabrizio Romano revealing another advantage – not just financial – the Reds hold.

Liverpool have identified electric RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger, Yan Diomande, as their perfect heir to Mohamed Salah.

Diomande may only be 19 years of age, but he’s already regarded as one of world football’s most effective wingers in one-v-one situations.

His expertise in those moments were there for all to see in Ivory Coast’s World Cup opener against Ecuador. When squaring off against Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie in the first half, Diomande ripped the Gunners ace to shreds.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein previously revealed Liverpool had opened club-to-club talks with Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side don’t want to sell, but could begrudgingly cash in if bids in and around their €130m / £112m valuation are received.

PSG are providing stiff competition for Diomande, but reports earlier on Tuesday claimed it’s the Reds who Diomande prefers to join, with the wide man eager to play for Andoni Iraola.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously stated Liverpool are putting ‘important money’ on the table in their attempts to lure the teenager to Anfield.

The latest from the trusted reporter when speaking on his YouTube channel has made further great reading for those wanting to see Diomande on Merseyside next season.

Liverpool hold two advantages over PSG for Yan Diomande transfer

Aside from Liverpool putting more money forward, PSG are also hamstrung by the fact they have no room for Diomande unless Bradley Barcola is sold, and the French giant aren’t all that desperate to offload Barcola anyway.

“The battle is on between Liverpool and PSG,” began Romano. “But the advantage for Liverpool is not just financial, because from my understand they’re ready to offer more than PSG in terms of contract to the player, in order to attract him.

“But also PSG are still waiting to find the right solution with Bradley Barcola. They have to understand if there’ll be the right proposal for Barcola, or whether they can keep him and continue with him.

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“This depends on the value of the bids. So if the right bid arrives for Barcola, for PSG it could be easier to go for Diomande.

“But PSG are not desperate to sell Barcola. If there’s the right proposal the situation could be different. But at the moment, Liverpool behind the scenes are pushing and are aware of PSG’s interest.

“PSG remain very keen on Diomande, but they’re offering less, so let’s see also in terms of numbers.”

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