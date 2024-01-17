Liverpool to ‘break the bank’ for Mbappe? PSG star makes transfer admission amid Klopp agreement

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he will not see out his career at Paris Saint-Germain amidst links to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The France captain is out of contract at the end of the season and it is unclear if he will sign an extension or finally make the move to Los Blancos.

Liverpool are reportedly in the background and hoping to strike a deal with the 25-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is obviously a huge admirer of Mbappe and admitted in 2022 that the interest is there, because “we are not blind”.

He will also be a fan of what the French superstar said in an interview with GQ this week.

Klopp has always been vocal about player welfare and the vast amount of football players are being forced to play, once telling reporters: “It’s obvious that it’s too much, absolutely obvious. Everybody involved in the game will tell you that, and you know it as well.”

Speaking to GQ, Mbappe agreed with Klopp, saying: “We’re approaching the NBA model of 70-game seasons.

“Personally, I’m not against playing that many matches, but we won’t be able to be good every time and give the public the spectacle they expect.”

In the same interview, Mbappe admitted that it will soon be his “turn to leave” Europe to ply his trade elsewhere.

“Many great players that have shaped the history of football have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era,” he said. “It’s become part of the cycle of this sport and at some point, it will be my turn to leave.

“I’m not worried about these changes. I’m simply thinking about continuing my career and following my own path.”

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson thinks Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is “worth breaking the bank for”.

Johnson told Betfred: “I can definitely see why Kylian would want to join Liverpool, but are they going to break the bank for him? It kind of goes against their transfer policy.

“Is he worth breaking the bank for? Absolutely, but it all depends on whether Liverpool are prepared to do it because everything they do is so calculated and structured, but to get this one over the line, you’ve got to forget about what the stats and the calculator says.

“You’re going to need deep pockets. I can definitely see why the player would want the move and if Liverpool want to do it, then I’m sure every fan in the country will want to see him in the Premier League.

“If Liverpool are going to save money on a potential £150 million transfer fee, I’m sure Mbappe’s agents will be asking for half of that for themselves and the player, so the deal will be astronomical even if it’s on a free transfer. It’s going to be expensive either way.”

