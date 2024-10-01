Liverpool are “desperate” for Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract and are ready to “break the bank” to keep hold of him, according to reports.

The Egyptian forward is out of contract at the end of the season and there do not appear to be any ongoing talks over an extension.

Salah piled on the pressure for Liverpool to make a move on his contract after last month’s win at Manchester United.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’,” he said.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are arguably Liverpool’s most important players and all three are astonishingly into the final year of their contracts.

Granted, Salah and Van Dijk are on the wrong side of 30 but both are still world class players and absolutely crucial to the Reds’ chance of success.

As an academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold feels like the most likely of the three to agree a new contract, but like with Salah, there are no current negotiations taking place.

‘Liverpool will break the bank in their efforts to keep Mo Salah’

However, a report from Football Insider says Liverpool are ready to “break the bank” to keep the 32-year-old at the club.

Well, they relay quotes from former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who reckons the Reds will be doing everything in their power to extend his deal.

“I think Liverpool will break the bank in their efforts to keep him,” Brown said.

“Of all of the left-footed players who play on the right, he is the best by far. Liverpool without Mo Salah are not the Liverpool we have seen.

“He can change the game in a minute. If they’re struggling, they can get the ball to him and he’ll make something happen.

“He’s so important to the way they play. I would think they’d be desperate to keep him.

“They will be making every effort to tie him down to a new contract before they let him go to Saudi Arabia for nothing, I’m sure.”

Salah has started the 2024/25 season well, scoring four and providing as many assists in six Premier League appearances.

He has provided a goal contribution in five of the Reds’ six league matches and bagged the winner at Wolves on Saturday.

Speaking after the 2-1 victory, head coach Arne Slot insisted his side’s early ascent to the top of the Premier League is not a “realistic view” of the table.

“Everyone is realistic enough, all the players they understand that six games into the season doesn’t give you a realistic view on the league table,” Slot said.

“That is more like 19 games that you can feel, ‘Right, where are we?’.

“But it helps if you get some good results, especially if you bring in a new manager and being a successor of such a successful one.

“Everybody understands that if we’d have lost four or five of these first six fixtures life would have been a bit different to how it is now.”

