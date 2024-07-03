Liverpool tipped to ‘break the bank’ to beat Newcastle to signing with ‘move already made’

According to reports, Liverpool are chasing Newcastle United in the race to sign France international Adrien Rabiot from Serie A giants Juventus.

Rabiot has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and is a long-term Man Utd target.

The Red Devils were linked with the midfielder earlier this year after they missed out on him during last summer’s transfer window.

The 29-year-old was initially expected to leave Juventus last summer on a free transfer but ended up penning a contract extension to commit his future to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He was one of Juventus’ better performers in 2023/24 as he grabbed five goals and three assists in Serie A, but he could leave on a free transfer as he is now out of contract and yet to sign a new deal.

On Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Juventus “want to keep” Rabiot but are refusing to “offer more” money.

“Adrien Rabiot is technically a free agent now after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of June. Juventus want to keep the player and their proposal remains on the table: around €7m net salary per season, but Juve won’t offer more,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“It’s up to Rabiot now. It’s still early and he will decide after the Euros, but he has also had some contacts with other clubs. I can’t mention names at the moment because nothing is imminent, it’s just general contacts with several clubs around Europe to discuss possibilities. Let’s see how this will develop after the Euros.”

Rabiot was never going to be short of suitors this summer and a report in Italy claims Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in signing him.

Liverpool spent over £200m to overhaul their midfield last summer as they brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Despite this, they could do with another defensive midfielder and Rabiot would fit the bill.

The report claims Liverpool and Newcastle have ‘already made moves’ to sign Rabiot, while the Reds are ‘ready to break the bank’ to beat their rivals to secure his services. Given that he’s a free agent, we assume this will come via offering the centre-midfielder a huge salary.