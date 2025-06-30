Liverpool to break British transfer record again in £214m double swoop if Nunez can be sold

Liverpool are willing to break the British transfer record once again this summer as they eye two strikers, according to reports.

The Reds have already smashed the British transfer record once this summer when they paid £116m for Florian Wirtz in a huge deal from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are now concentrating their efforts on recouping some money with Darwin Nunez one player they are looking to offload in the summer market.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed strong interest from Serie A side Napoli in Nunez with Liverpool looking for ‘between 65 and 70 million Euros [£55-60m] minimum as a starting point’ for negotiations.

The Reds are looking for potential replacements for Nunez once he’s sold with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak still being linked to Anfield despite his huge £150m valuation.

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently told Rousing The Kop that “there’s a chink of light” for Liverpool this summer as long as Isak doesn’t sign a new contract with Newcastle.

Bailey said: “Isak has always been in play. I’m confident with my sources on him and what we’re hearing.

“Newcastle are willing to break their wage structure on a new deal for him, but Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the talks and it’s going to come to a head very soon. There’s not much coming out from Newcastle’s end so we wait to see which way it goes.

“Liverpool are not being deterred, we’re not sure quite why that is, but they seem to think there’s a chink of light there.

“Whilst this new contract hasn’t been signed that will remain the case.

“Obviously the British record has been broken by Liverpool now, and the offer would have to be similar to get Isak out of Newcastle, but it is distinctly possible,” Bailey claims.

“I believe a deal could be done at £120-130m, but that would have to be on the back of him rejecting a contract offer. Liverpool are still doing work on other targets as well.”

And Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio now insists that Liverpool don’t just want to sign Isak but Napoli striker Osimhen, who has a release clause of €75m (£64m) in his contract until mid-July, too.

Di Marzio told Ace Odds: “I think Liverpool want Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen too.

“For Isak it depends on Newcastle, because the player talked to the coach and the club at the end of the season because he would like to leave but Newcastle are not open to that, at the moment.

“So it depends on Newcastle and Isak’s discussion, if the club will be open to having him on the market. Newcastle is a tough club and they want to keep their best players for next season, including Sandro Tonali.

“Alexander Isak would like to look at other options because at the end of this season, he had the promise from the club and the coach but Newcastle haven’t acted seriously on that yet.”