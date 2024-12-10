It’s been claimed that Liverpool are willing to ‘break their own rules’ to keep Mohamed Salah at the club as club chiefs are open to an ‘exception’.

Salah is one of the 20 best footballers in the world who could become a free agent in 2025 as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will pen contract extensions.

Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to depart as he is being targeted by Real Madrid, who are in the market for a right-back to replace Dani Carvajal.

As for Salah and Van Dijk, Liverpool have submitted contract offers for the two experienced stars and remain in talks over sealing an agreement.

Earlier this week, a report from The Daily Mirror claimed Salah is ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract’ at Liverpool.

‘A compromise deal between the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group and the 32-year-old Egyptian king has been thrashed out after months of negotiations. ‘Salah’s long-time agent Rammy Abbas told the Anfield hierarchy that they were looking for a three-year contract while initially the club were only prepared to offer a one year extension once the current agreement ends next summer. ‘The money – he is already Liverpool’s highest earner on more than £400,000 a week – has never been a problem. The length of the contract has been the sticking point.’

In an interview with Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown – who is said to ‘remain very well-connected within the game’ – claims Liverpool are ‘to break their own rules with a longer contract’ for Salah.

“I’m confident they’ll reach an agreement at some stage,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I’m always amazed that clubs build bridges that they can’t cross. There’s always an exception. It’s an issue they’ve made for themselves. They want to only offer one-year contracts for the older players, but Salah has to be an exception.

“He’s so important to that club and such a good player that you have to break your own rules.

“From what I hear, they’re going to speak to Salah behind the scenes with the offer of a two-year deal.

“They won’t go any higher than that, it won’t be three years for example, because of this one-year rule they’ve put in place for themselves. Then, the ball will be in his court and it will be up to him whether he wants to agree.

“Liverpool have got to manage the situation properly, and like we said with Van Dijk, it’s one they want to have done sooner rather than later and possibly before January if they can.”