Liverpool set to break transfer record as Reds are confirmed as ‘the bidding club’ for Real Madrid star

Liverpool could be set to break their transfer record if a reported £103m bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is accepted by the Spanish outfit.

The Reds are set for a summer of change with Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield in the summer to take a break from football and widespread reports indicating Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will take over.

Michael Edwards has returned as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes is joining from Bournemouth as the new sporting director at Liverpool.

There have been rumours that some players could follow Klopp out of the club in the summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all linked with transfers.

It is also likely that there will be some additions with speculation over the last few months that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo could be available when Kylian Mbappe joins Los Blancos in the summer.

OK Diario journalist Eduardo Inda claims that Liverpool have had a first offer for the Brazilian turned down by Real Madrid with the Reds confirmed as ‘the bidding club’ with an offer of €120m (£103m).

Liverpool could be tempted to try again in what would be a club-record transfer with the £85m paid to Benfica for Darwin Nunez the most the Reds have spent on a player.

Inda said on El Chiringuito de Jugones: “The bidding club is Liverpool and the player is a player very similar to their style. We are talking about a Real Madrid winger and it is Rodrygo. Real Madrid’s refusal is emphatic because the board likes him a lot.”

Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia again after Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian last summer.

When asked if it was time for Salah to move on in the summer, Liverpool legend John Barnes said: “It depends on what Mo wants to do. If Mo wants to play a role in the Liverpool rebuild and restructuring for one last year then he should be staying. If he doesn’t want to then the club should let him go.

“I’m sure the club wants him to stay because he’s a fantastic player but it’s down to Mo and how committed he is going to be. There’s a lot of speculation around him but I’ve always said a player like Mo, a top player will always be welcomed at Liverpool and should stay.”

On whether Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise could be the answer to replace Salah, Barnes added: “Michael Olise could play for Liverpool, City, Arsenal. He could play for any of those clubs.”

“He’s got a great attitude, great ability. He should probably stop showboating like he did against United on Monday. Liverpool would want to knock that out of his game.

“I would say him and Eze are equally as talented but Olise works harder. Especially off the ball.

“He can play for any of the big clubs.

“If Mo were to leave the club and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I would like to see at the club.”