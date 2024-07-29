Liverpool told to bid €5m more to break transfer record for Arsenal target; Reds reject defender offer

Liverpool need to increase their bid for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz by €5m if they want to sign the him this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have yet to get going in the transfer market with Liverpool undergoing a number of changes during the summer.

Arne Slot arrived from Feyenoord as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement following the departure of the German, who is currently taking a break from football management.

Michael Edwards returned as FSG’s CEO of football and Liverpool hired Richard Hughes from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth as the club’s new sporting director.

It is understood that Slot wants to bring in a new winger this summer and Galatasaray attacker Yilmaz fits the bill with Liverpool reportedly poised to make an offer.

Reports in Turkey insist that the Reds are preparing a €30m bid for Yilmaz – who Arsenal are also reportedly interested in – which could be enough to land the Turkey international.

Liverpool are understood to be ‘extremely determined about this transfer’ but Galatasaray ‘does not consider letting the player go for less than 35 million euros’, which would eclipse the previous record for a player bought from the Turkish Super Lig.

The Premier League side are also likely to sell some of their fringe players with young defender Sepp van den Berg interesting clubs around Europe.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have rejected a €10m bid from PSV Eindhoven for the Dutchman after a formal offer came.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand PSV Eindhoven have sent formal bid to Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg at the end of last week, worth around €10m. Liverpool have immediately rejected the proposal.”

Van den Berg is believed to want regular minutes at Liverpool, rather than leave the Premier League club, and speaking about his future recently, he said: “I was a boy when I first came here. I had so little experience having only played in Holland a little bit.

“Now I have done one-and-a-half years in the Championship and another two years in the Bundesliga.

“I am still young but I feel very old! It’s all about game time and experience, and I’ve gained that in recent years.

“If I can get game time at Liverpool, then there is no better place to be with the fans, the club, the environment. The quality in training is so good here but my goal is to play football next year, so we will see if that is here or somewhere else.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is anxiously awaiting news of midfielder Curtis Jones after he was forced out of the club’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis over the weekend.

Speaking after his first game in charge of the Reds, Slot told the club’s official website: “I think it’s too early to tell (how bad it is). He maybe could have played on, but I think maybe you could see he was not at 100 per cent.

“In a friendly game, with so many days coming up in our tour, it was best to take him off. Hopefully he can recover from (it) really fast, but we have to wait and see.

“We hope he recovers really fast so we can see him in the next few games.”