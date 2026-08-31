KRC Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brugmans is ‘undergoing his medical’ ahead of a summer transfer to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed Jeremy Jacquet (£55m, Stade Rennais), Victor Munoz (£34.5m, Osasuna), Ronald Araujo (loan, Barcelona), Ifeanyi Ndukwe (£2.57m, Austria Vienna) so far this summer.

Bradley Barcola will also follow before the transfer deadline as their sixth summer signing with journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealing that Barcola had his medical at Liverpool over the weekend.

Hawkins posted on X on Sunday: ‘Bradley Barcola will be in Liverpool today for his medical and to sign a five-year contract with the Reds. The transfer will be worth a record €145m including add-ons, with PSG set to receive the fee.’

There were reports over the weekend that Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

Mamardashvili has been playing second fiddle to Alisson since arriving from Valencia and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool are closing in on the transfer of Genk goalkeeper Brugmans to replace Mamardashvili, although if the Georgian stays he will end up back out on loan.

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Tavolieri added on Monday: ‘More on our exclusive story regarding Lucca Brugmans & Liverpool FC. The Belgian goalkeeper is currently undergoing his medical tests as a precaution due to the tight schedule. The transfer is valued at €35M. If Giorgi Mamardashvili signs for Nottingham, the Belgian will remain at Liverpool. Otherwise, KRC Genk are expected to keep Brughmans on loan for another season.’

Another transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, later added: ‘Liverpool have reached verbal agreement with Genk to sign 18 year old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, here we go! Deal worth €35m package, expected to join in summer 2027 as #LFC already got the authorization for medical. Formal steps are yet to follow after medical. After @BobFaesen @sachatavolieri.’

Virgil van Dijk: ‘Liverpool is very attractive to very good players’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists the Reds are “very attractive to very good players” as the Reds close in on the signing of Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Van Dijk wouldn’t be drawn too much on Barcola, as the deal is not official, but did comment that Liverpool would be signing “a good player” if he joined.

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He said: “He’s a good player, that’s the only thing I can say. I don’t think there’s any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know that we’re going through a little bit of a transition. You either want to be a part of it or you don’t. The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let’s see what happens.

“He’s a player with pace. I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms. Until it’s official there’s no point speaking about it.”

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