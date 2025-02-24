Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been accused of “unforgivable ignorance” by Richard Keys after commenting on the Africa Cup of Nations and Mohamed Salah.

Salah, who has been linked with a move away from Anfield as his contract expires at the end of the season, has been astonishing form again this season with the Reds forward contributing 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 matches in all competitions this season.

Attempting to work out why Salah gets left out of the conversation to win the Ballon d’Or, Carragher claimed that the Liverpool star’s lack of participation in “major international tournaments” could be a reason.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament… normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid look really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front runner.

“If he gets more trophies and titles, that could put him above Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of where he ranks in Liverpool legends because right now he’s right on their shoulders.”

Hitting back at Carragher’s comments, former Man City defender Micah Richards said: “I’ll just say, AFCON is a major tournament.

“A lot of people at home will say they’re taking that seriously. AFCON is a major tournament, just so you know.”

Carragher added: “Egypt are not going to win the World Cup are they?”

To which Richards replied: “No, but AFCON is big. Remember when him and [Sadio] Mane was going for it.”

Before Carragher mumbled “oh my god” as Richards responded: “I’m just saying.”

And former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge chipped in with his thoughts: “It’s a fact, it’s a fact. If you win the Euros or the Copa America it’s deemed to be a big so the AFCON is in the same level.”

Without mentioning Carragher’s name, Keys had a dig at the former Liverpool defender on Monday with the beIN Sports presenter insisting his comments were laced with “unforgivable ignorance”.

Keys wrote on his blog: “Never mind the PL’s best ever – Mo Salah might just be Liverpool’s best ever – despite the fact he’s never played in a big tournament. Seriously. What ignorance. Unforgivable ignorance.

“Time and again down the years I’ve referenced the arrogance of so-called experts that live and work within the borders of the UK who think nothing beyond their territory matters.

“It’s why our WC here in Qatar was dismissed by so many of them – despite it going on to be the best ever – climaxing with the best games of football I’ve ever seen. ‘Qatar?’, they asked. ‘Not England? Why? How could that happen?’

“I’m slightly off course, so let me correct that. In a stat-based world, here’s one to think about. In Egypt alone, we at beINSPORTS probably had in excess of 100m people watching the showdown of the Egyptian Kings on Sunday. And that number doesn’t take into account the 22 other nations in our territory.

“Yeah. Egypt, who’re the most successful team in AFCON history, having won it seven times. Salah hasn’t won it yet – but he gets another chance towards the end of the year. Still – it’s not one of the big tournaments is it? It’s not played in England – or Europe, so it can’t be.”