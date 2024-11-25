Liverpool legend Carragher admits that he ‘went to Man Utd for a little bit’ before Anfield

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher during their roles as Sky Sports pundits.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he once went on trial at Man Utd before he signed schoolboy forms at Anfield.

Carragher came through the Reds’ youth academy to play 737 times in all competitions for Liverpool over a 17-season period as a professional.

The 46-year-old supported Liverpool’s rivals Everton during his child and spent a year at the Everton School of Excellence at the age of 11 before he eventually signed schoolboy forms at Anfield to join their academy.

Carragher has been travelling around Europe with Man Utd legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville, as well as Arsenal icon Ian Wright, as part of a show for The Overlap.

And as part of some ‘unseen bits’, Liverpool legend Carragher is seen telling former Man Utd players Keane and Neville that he went on trial at the Red Devils.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “I went to Man Utd for a little bit.”

Responding to Neville’s shocked face, Carragher continued: “Have I never told you that?”

Neville replied: “No.”

Carragher carried on: “Yeah. There was a Sunday team, who were playing a Man United select, but they weren’t Manchester lads. It was lads from all around the country who were put together.

“I played for a Sunday team and they asked me to play because they were playing Man United, it wasn’t normally my team, it was to make them a bit stronger.

“So I played in this game, did quite well. Nobby Stiles was running this team, pulls me dad after it. So then just before I was signing schoolboy forms for Liverpool my dad wanted to make Liverpool think it wasn’t easy to sign me.

“So I end up going to a Man Utd thing, Littleton Road, and we stayed Friday, Saturday night and played on the Sunday.

“When I say about Man United being ahead of the game…”

Neville interjected and joked: “They let you go?”

Carragher carried on: “All the lads who were in this weekend, when we then went to Lilleshall for the trials, it was all the same lads. Stephen Clemence was there and Marlon Broomes.”

Neville then added: “John Terry went for a trial at United he said, didn’t he? Did you get in though? Or not get in?”

Carragher replied: “I was never going, I don’t know. My dad just used it as a thing to…”

Keane interrupted: “Could they have tempted ya?”

Carragher responded: “No, no. It wasn’t even my decision. I was just told that I was going to play a game, so I’d just go here for a bit.”

When jokingly put to him by Neville that he’s “treacherous”, Carragher added: “I go from Everton to Liverpool to Man United. I’ll do anything for a few quid.”