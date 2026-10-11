Carragher slams Liverpool star who was ‘all over the place’ in loss to Man City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Reds defender Jeremie Frimpong while praising Rayan Cherki’s display as Man City won 3-0 on Sunday.

The Reds and the Citizens played out a fairly even contest until the hour mark before Ryan Gravenberch was sent off on 62 minutes for a second bookable offence.

His first booking was seen as “harsh” but Man City made the most of the situation by scoring three goals in 13 minutes to complete a comfortable victory.

Cherki was one of the best players on the pitch and sat down Frimpong for City’s third goal with ex-Liverpool defender Carragher praising the French star and criticising the Reds defender in the same breath.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “We can talk about Man City, how much money they’ve spent on what players they’ve brought in, whether it’s been legally or not. But Rayan Cherki is one of them quality players.

“He has been since he arrived at the club. The less said about Jeremie Frimpong the better, he’s all over the place.”

READ: Man City FFP: ‘Devastated’ Micah Richards feels ‘let down’ by owners for one key reason

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock insists there is “a gulf” between the two teams despite the Reds looking comfortable for the majority of the match.

Warnock said on BBC Radio Five Live: “It’s been a very impressive performance. The changes were proactive and they saw the opportunity to take the game to Liverpool.

“Liverpool aren’t anywhere near them. There’s a gulf between these teams.”

Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges over the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

One potential punishment could be relegation from the Premier League, although Man City have appealed the verdict and deny any wrongdoing, and Liverpool supporters taunted the Man City fans with chants of “going down”.

Neville on Liverpool chants towards Man City stars: ‘That is brutal’

Gary Neville said on Sky Sports commentary: “In the background, you have Liverpool fans chanting ‘going down, going down’, and that is the backdrop to not knowing where these points and this season is going. There is going to be a ‘but’ all the way.

READ: Former Man City star hits out at FFP rules as 530-word ‘very simple solution’ detailed

“But the City players were outstanding in the last 30 minutes.”

He added: “That is brutal.

“The players out there are being called cheats. That’s one of the worst things you can be called.”

On the question of what games involving Manchester City are worth, Warnock later added: “It needs rectifying as quick as possible but this isn’t an easy thing to come to a conclusion of. Every time you talk about the consequences, it’s cost a team, you down a rabbit hole and you go they could do this.

“It’s never ending. It’s so difficult and it’s going to take so long to sort out.

“The hard part is that this is a brilliant Manchester City team but you have to caveat it and say they have done it illegally and they bought their way. You’re caught in what you’re thinking about this City team.

“I admire them because they’re so good individually and so great but the way it has been done and put together we now know it’s not been put together correctly.”

READ NEXT: Erling Haaland considers time at Man City ‘over’ as he decides transfer amid Arsenal boost