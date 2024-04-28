Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called Mohamed Salah “daft” for his comments in the aftermath of his argument with Jurgen Klopp on Saturday.

Michail Antonio all but ended the Reds’ Premier League title hopes on Saturday as his equaliser 13 minutes from time saw Klopp’s men drop two more points as they drew 2-2 against West Ham.

Jamie Carragher: Mo Salah was daft with his comment in the mixed zone

Salah was left out of the starting XI for the match against the Hammers and was involved in a heated exchange of words with Klopp while getting ready to come on as substitute.

When asked if he would share the cause of the disagreement, Liverpool boss Klopp responded on TNT Sports: “No. But we spoke already in the dressing room and for me, that’s done.”

However, Salah fueled speculation again by commenting “if I speak, there will be fire,” as he walked past the mixed zone of reporters following the match.

And Liverpool legend Carragher has refused to “take sides” but called out Salah for being “daft” over his comments following the match.

Carragher wrote on X: “Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are both LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides!

“Salah is frustrated and angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing and at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

“Mo was daft with his comment in the moved [mixed] zone but let’s let them sort it out and enjoy the last few weeks together.

“They’ve been a massive help to each other in all that’s been achieved at the club!”

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves thinks Liverpool’s title chances are now “done and dusted” after their defeat to West Ham.

Asked about the Reds’ chances of a title, Hargreaves replied: “Done and dusted. You just saw Van Dijk hanging his head there, just annoyed, frustrated.

“I know he won’t be keen on farewells and goodbye but it’s nice to see all the [West Ham] players giving Klopp a hug. Disappointing for Liverpool, they should have won that game today. It’s been the last few weeks struggling to get it over the line.”

Danny Murphy: It didn’t feel they had much belief left

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thought his former side lacked the “belief” to beat West Ham and put pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race.

Murphy said on Premier League Productions: “I think the disappointing results of the last week or two have put them in a frame of mind. It felt before the game when we saw them walking in to the stadium, it didn’t feel they had much belief left.

“The performance was a little like that, struggling in the final third to have conviction. Defensively? Really poor goals to concede.”