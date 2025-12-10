Liverpool legend Carragher apologises after being branded a ‘disgrace’ over Salah slam

Jamie Carragher has been branded a “disgrace” for his comments about Mohamed Salah by former Premier League star Ahmed Elmohamady – but the Liverpool legend has now apologised.

The Reds forward chose to speak to reporters after their 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday to voice his displeasure at his current situation at Liverpool.

Salah insisted that he’d been “thrown under the bus” by the club and that his relationship with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was now broken.

Slot and the Reds hierarchy took the joint decision to drop the Egypt international from the Liverpool squad for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

It now remains to be seen whether his punishment will continue into their Premier League clash with Brighton at the weekend with Fabrizio Romano insisting that Liverpool will now “reassess the situation”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “One of the major stories today is the situation of Mo Salah. As expected, Salah has not travelled with Liverpool to face Inter. This decision was never made by the player. It was not Salah who asked to stay out of the squad.

“This was a decision taken by Liverpool management together with manager Arne Slot. They discussed the situation on Sunday, following Salah’s explosive interview about his future, his relationship with Slot, and his general situation at the club. After those strong statements, they decided to exclude him from this match.

“For Brighton, it depends on what happens in the next days. Salah is not out of the squad on a permanent basis. He is out for the Inter game only. Liverpool will reassess the situation afterwards.

“Salah has shared an Instagram story showing him working in the gym. His message is clear: he was not involved in the decision to stay out of the squad, and he wants to play. But Liverpool’s reaction is also clear. They cannot accept these kinds of public statements.

“Another important point: Liverpool have not sanctioned Salah financially. No fines. This is a technical decision, not a disciplinary punishment.

“Liverpool will reassess everything after the Inter game ahead of Brighton. Salah had already hinted on Saturday night that he had invited his family to the Brighton match at Anfield because he wanted to say goodbye before leaving for AFCON. He was keeping the door open.

“At the moment, Liverpool have received no proposal from Salah, from his agent, or from any club regarding a possible January exit. He was suggesting it could be a possibility, but no negotiations are taking place. Saudi clubs remain attentive, and there is also interest from MLS.

“The next days will be crucial, especially regarding the Brighton game.”

Carragher tore into the Liverpool forward over his interview and Salah’s former Egpyt team-mate Elmohamady was livid by the former Reds defender’s words.

Elmohamady wrote on social media: “Right Jamie you’re a disgrace, Salah completely rewrote his story through hard work, humility, and world-class performances.

“He didn’t ‘fail’ at Chelsea — he was never given the chance. He went to Italy, rebuilt himself, then came to Liverpool and became: a Premier League legend, Egypt’s greatest ever player, one of the most consistent forwards of his generation.

“Salah has carried Egypt for years and getting Egypt qualified for World Cup twice after so long, Salah earned everything.

“No wonder you got blanked by (Cristiano) Ronaldo. No wonder (Lionel) Messi called you out. No wonder (Jose) Mourinho said you were below average and not even in (the) top 1000 defenders in (the) Premier League.”

After discussing Salah’s comments on CBS Sports, Micah Richards turned to Carragher and asked: “Would you like to apologise to Mo, and just say sorry for any disrespect?

“It just come from passion, you’re a fan, go on, just say it down the lens.”

Carragher replied: “Mo, I apologise, I’ve upset you. I love you as the Liverpool player, but you just need to behave yourself off the pitch.”