Liverpool legend Carragher awkwardly checked by Richards, Sturridge over Salah, AFCON claims

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards during their job as television pundits.

Jamie Carragher was awkwardly called out on Sky Sports for his views on the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool beat Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds beat the Citizens 2-0 in a crucial Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool going 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s side lost to West Ham on Saturday.

Liverpool forward Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season, scored the opening goal to take his tally to 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Conversation in the Sky Sports studio turned to Salah being in consideration for the 2025 Ballon d’Or after arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt.

Carragher claimed that Salah being overlooked for the Ballon d’Or could be to do with the Liverpool star not taking part in “major international tournaments”.

Salah has helped Egypt reach to AFCON finals in his career, although the African side have only qualified for one World Cup since 1994.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament… normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid look really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front runner.

“If he gets more trophies and titles, that could put him above Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of where he ranks in Liverpool legends because right now he’s right on their shoulders.”

Hitting back at Carragher’s comments, former Man City defender Micah Richards said: “I’ll just say, AFCON is a major tournament.

“A lot of people at home will say they’re taking that seriously. AFCON is a major tournament, just so you know.”

Carragher added: “Egypt are not going to win the World Cup are they?”

To which Richards replied: “No, but AFCON is big. Remember when him and [Sadio] Mane was going for it.”

Before Carragher mumbled “oh my god” as Richards responded: “I’m just saying.”

And ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge chipped in with his thoughts: “It’s a fact, it’s a fact. If you win the Euros or the Copa America it’s deemed to be a big so the AFCON is in the same level.”