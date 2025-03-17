Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed the Reds’ performance in their League Cup final defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Magpies lifted their first domestic trophy in 70 years with Eddie Howe’s side looking by far the most dangerous side throughout the game.

Dan Burn opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Alexander Isak doubled their lead on 52 minutes to send the Geordie end of the stadium into raptures.

Federico Chiesa did get one back in the fourth minutes of second-half injury time but it was no more than a consolation for Liverpool, who will now concentrate on wrapping up the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Newcastle didn’t just win, they battered Liverpool, it should have been three or four-nil. Liverpool got a consolation at the end, I find it difficult to be too critical because of what this Liverpool team are looking like they are going to achieve which is something not many people expected.

“Liverpool were poor in Paris Saint-Germain but you can understand in terms of opposition. Newcastle are a good Premier League team but they’ve wiped the floor with them.

“The legs have ran out of steam, from their point of view thankfully they’ve got a lead in the Premier League and hopefully they’ll be able to see that home.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Arne Slot deserves Liverpool blame for no Plan B and over-working players

👉 16 Conclusions from the Carabao Cup final: On Joelinton, Isak, disappearing Salah, VVD woes and more

👉 Liverpool star snubs ‘last dance’ claim in contract hint as Reds teammates ‘want to continue’

The defeat to Newcastle comes in the same week that Liverpool also got knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain over two legs.

Carragher added: “I find it difficult to be too critical of the team. I have to say it’s one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen in a cup final probably going back for a very long time.

“They’ve given so much this season and probably in a position with the league title that no one expected, they’ve lost one league game and in the main, they’ve lost three or four games. I think what this last week has done is shone a light on what areas they need to improve in.

“The lack of pace is glaring in the attack. I almost feel sorry for Mo Salah because he was criticised after the two PSG games, possibly the best left-back in the world in Mendes who is fantastic, he didn’t do much today. But he doesn’t get help off the other attackers, it’s not like what it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane would bail him out or Firmino.

“The other attackers that Liverpool have got are good players, not great players. They relied on him, I saw a lot of criticism over the last week but what it shone a light on is Liverpool need to sign two attackers, not squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah hopefully for next season. Liverpool look like they’re going to win the league and there’s lots of areas to improve on and I think they will in the summer.”