Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Man City will be a bigger threat to the Reds than Arsenal next season.

Arne Slot’s side have been brilliant this season with Liverpool currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League from second-placed Arsenal, who have one game in hand.

It’s their Premier League title to lose after the Reds beat Man City 2-0 on Sunday after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at home to London rivals West Ham on Saturday.

Man City had won the last four Premier League titles on the bounce and now require a rebuild over the summer, with the Citizens hierarchy already investing in new players over the January transfer window.

Arsenal are now facing a third season of finishing as runners-up in the Premier League title race under Mikel Arteta and Liverpool legend Carragher reckons a Man City renaissance is more likely than the Gunners recovering to win the title next term.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “I was thinking about Arsenal and I actually think they’ve been a little bit unlucky.

“I think sometimes, it’s about timing and I think if the Arsenal of last season, if that is playing this season, this is a real sort of fight between Liverpool and Arsenal to the wire.

“Last season, you were at your best but Man City are still City. City have had the drop-off this season and I think the worry for Arsenal is and I take it back to when I played for Liverpool in that under Mikel Arteta, I think he’s been here five years and every year you get better and you get to that point and we get there under [Gerard] Houllier, we got there under [Rafael] Benitez, where you just don’t make that final step, we dropped off massively.

“Now, when you say you aren’t the team of the last two years, are you a little bit worried that we’ve actually seen peak Arsenal and Arteta?

“I think we have actually, the second half of last season I think was the best, I thought Arsenal were brilliant, as good as anyone in Europe and I was watching them every week thinking this is a proper team.

“We were talking after the game yesterday that I still think, if Liverpool go on and win the league, you can always so, who’s going to challenge the champions next season?

“I think I would still back Manchester City more than Arsenal right now.”