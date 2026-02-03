Jamie Carragher and another Liverpool legend have revealed their concern with the Premier League giants signing Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

Liverpool did not make a signing in the January transfer window, but they did reach an agreement with Ligue Un outfit Rennes to sign Jacquet in the summer.

The Reds fended off competition from Chelsea and Bayern Munich to win the race to sign the young centre-back in a deal worth around £60m, including add-ons.

This signing is a huge boost for Liverpool as centre-back is a problem position for Arne Slot’s side at the moment, though they surely would have preferred to have him available for the remainder of this season.

Reacting to the Jacquet signing, Carragher explained why Liverpool still needed to land another centre-back on deadline day.

“Yes I am pleased they have made a signing in that area. Liverpool need reinforcements in that area but they definitely need that in the summer,” Carragher said on Sky Sports News.

“It looks like Ibrahima Konate is going to move on, as he hasn’t signed a contract yet, so I think they are getting young centre-backs for the future.

“Unfortunately, [Giovanni] Leoni, who they signed last summer, has suffered an ACL injury, so we don’t see him as well.

“So I would still like to see Liverpool sign another defender today because I think they will need one before the end of the season.”

He added: “Yes [there’s some frustration the deal isn’t for now] but when they are talking with Rennes, it’s part of the deal and the reason Liverpool have got the deal over the line is because they have said to Rennes they can keep the player until the end of the season.

“They aren’t going to want to disrupt their season in France between now and the end of the season.

“So yeah I can understand [the frustration] but he is their player, so you have to sort of play by their rules. Liverpool have paid top money for a player of that age, so the future bodes well at centre-back but they have pressing problems right now that they need to fix.”

Danny Murphy agrees with Carragher, claiming Liverpool currently have no “cover” at centre-back.

“[Livrpool] needed somebody. So if the stipulation from Rennes was that you can buy him for the future. Yeah. Which fits the model for Liverpool, a young up-and-coming player, the likes of Ekitike, Kerkez, Wirtz. Fine,” Murphy said on TalkSPORT.

“Have him in the summer, but then Liverpool should have been looking to do some loan business because I still don’t see the cover.

“You know they’re still fighting for that Champions League and FA Cup. Season isn’t over. It’s not written off.”