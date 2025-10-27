Carragher declares Liverpool ‘crisis’ as ‘losing four in a row for Brentford would be a disaster’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has declared a “crisis” at Anfield after recent results left their Premier League title defence in tatters.

The Reds made a brilliant start to the new season in terms of results with Arne Slot’s side winning all five of their first five Premier League matches.

Those results gave them a five-point cushion on Arsenal but that has since evaporated and Liverpool are now seven points behind the Gunners just four games later.

Liverpool have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, including all four of their last four in the Premier League, while Arsenal have won their last four matches in the league to jump up to the summit.

Carragher reckons four defeats in a row would be a “disaster” for a team like Brentford but for defending champions Liverpool it is now a full-blown “crisis”.

Liverpool legend Carragher told Sky Sports: “Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster. To see the champions do it with the expenditure in the summer means we’re in crisis time for Liverpool right now.

“There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room between the players and the coaching staff and the people above the manager. When they’ve looked at what they’ve spent, they’ll be looking for a lot more.

“Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don’t think they have enough.”

Carragher reckons Slot will have to look at the “physicality and height in the team” after Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez struggled to deal with a long throw in their 3-2 defeat to Brentford at the weekend.

Carragher added in his analysis: “Conor Bradley. Now, he’s not the biggest player in the world or the quickest or the most powerful man on the pitch. So, what happens is he gets far too tight at times to opposition players and really aggressive because I don’t think he’s confident enough in his physicality, and that’s why he gets so many yellow cards.

“So, he gets tight and that means the space in behind and then he can’t cope with the ball over the top and that all comes from maybe a lack of strength initially to deal with the physical challenge.

“Liverpool don’t deal with it as well. So, we’re talking about the lack of physicality from Conor Bradley, your right back. And this is twice now already this season. We’ve seen Kerkez again, who’s not the biggest, getting caught out at the back post.

“That’s something I think Liverpool have got to look at going forward, the actual physicality and height in the team, because right now I don’t think they’ve got enough of it.”