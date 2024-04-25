Liverpool: Carragher delivers verdict on potential Slot appointment and Salah’s future

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks it will be a “huge jump” for Arne Slot if the Feyenoord boss succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Arne Slot is ‘keen’ on leaving Feyenoord for Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were both favourites for the job at different points but now Slot is now the top tip to succeed Klopp at Liverpool.

Slot is understood to be ‘keen’ on joining Liverpool in the summer with widespread reports yesterday insisting that the Reds were in negotiations with Feyenoord over compensation, which could reach as much as €15m.

And Carragher has his doubts over whether Slot will have what it takes to help Liverpool continue challenging for top honours every year.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “From Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump and I think it shows at this moment that there’s probably a dearth of real top managers out there, when you look at who Liverpool are going for.

“Initially it was Xabi Alonso – it’s only his first full season as a manager – then there was talk of Ruben Amorim from Sporting, who’s only 39. Now Arne Slot is the favourite.”

Carragher added: “I don’t think it’s like Benitez coming in, or Klopp. Benitez coming in on the back of two LaLiga titles and a UEFA Cup, or Klopp winning a couple of league titles and getting to a Champions League final. Liverpool were actually in a different space then.

“That Liverpool team, certainly under Benitez that I was part of, we were the team trying to qualify for the top four. The same with Klopp when he came in.

“But Liverpool are in a different era now. They actually fancy themselves to challenge for the Premier League every season. Next season, in the Champions League they’d expect to get to the quarter-finals at least.

“I think it’s a huge jump but he’s obviously a great coach with a great track record so far. We’ll see.”

Carragher: Mohamed Salah has ‘looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season’

Mohamed Salah has again been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer and Carragher thinks Liverpool could now be questioning whether to hang onto him or not for the first time.

Carragher continued: “There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah – it’s the first time we’ve asked that question. He only has a year to go on his contract.

“He’s looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he’s come back from injury. He is Liverpool’s legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he’s been so far off it.”

