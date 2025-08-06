Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he “doesn’t want” his former club to “spend £150m” on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have made a statement since clinching their 20th Premier League title, spending around £260m on signings as they have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Still, Arne Slot‘s side are not finished in this summer’s window as the imminent exit of Darwin Nunez will raise funds after the Reds cashed in on Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah.

These exits should boost Liverpool’s chances of making at least one more marquee signing in the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs and wingers in recent weeks, though their priority appears to be to sign Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Reds have already had a bid worth around £120m rejected by Newcastle, who appear to be looking to land a replacement before sanctioning his exit.

It has been suggested that Isak could cost around £150m this summer and an exit seems feasible after the world-class striker informed his current club of his desire to leave.

Carragher has commented on this “messy” saga as he has warned Liverpool against paying £150m for Isak after investing £80m on Ekitike and has doubts about the club’s supposed “plan”.

“Listen, it will be an amazing sign [if Liverpool get Isak],” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“From a Liverpool fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150million on Isak.

“You’ve just said there he was Liverpool’s number one target and I can probably imagine that, but there is something about Liverpool buying another striker for £80million and he is going to be backup. There is something about it just doesn’t feel quite right to me.

“Liverpool need numbers obviously for a number of reasons at the top end of the pitch, but when you’re saying he was the number one target, do you have any insight as to why Liverpool then went and got Ekitike?

“I look at Isak. He’s obviously threw his toys out the pram once Arsenal signed a striker and Liverpool signed a striker. I’m thinking from him and his agent’s point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just feels a little bit messy.

“For me, when I think of Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned. I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80million then buy another one for £120million.”