Carragher hits back at Man City boss Guardiola after savage Liverpool dig

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss made a dig at the former Liverpool defender’s lack of Premier League titles.

The treble winners have been held to draws in their last three games at the hands of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

And those results have led to some pundits and fans to start to doubt that they will win the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row this season.

Carragher and others debated the chances of Man City winning another title over the weekend with the former Liverpool man one of the more positive pundits after their 3-3 draw against Tottenham.

But Man City boss Guardiola fired a pointed dig at Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards in his pre-match press conference ahead of City’s match against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Bringing up the fact that Carragher never won a Premier League title in his career, Guardiola told reporters: “Maybe, maybe I’m wrong and they are seeing everything that I’m not able to see, but I don’t have that feeling.

“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one (league title). Micah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever.”

To which Liverpool legend Carragher responded to on X: “I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!! I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday.”

In his press conference, Guardiola insists he remains confident that Man City will retain their Premier League crown if they maintain their current level of performances.

“I have a feeling that if we maintain that level, we’ll win the Premier League. We will win it again,” Guardiola proclaimed.

“If we (could) maintain the level of Liverpool and Tottenham, I’ll sign for it right now. We didn’t win 5-0 – we drew – but I’d sign right now (for) my team (to) behave the way we’ve played the last two games. I don’t know if we can sustain that all season and that is the challenge.

“I don’t have anything to say about the pundits. Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think it’s about complacency. I know the players, I know how they run. How we behave is extraordinary.

“He knows how difficult it is otherwise Gary Neville would’ve won four Premier Leagues in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it. I see my team, how they fight, how they press, how they continue until the end and how upset they are after we concede.”