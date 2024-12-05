Liverpool legend Carragher hits back at YouTuber ‘Tory’ in Van Dijk ‘best ever’ debate

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit back at Rory Jennings after the YouTuber dismissed his claim that Virgil van Dijk is “the best centre-back we’ve ever seen in the Premier League”.

The Reds are having a brilliant season with Arne Slot guiding the Merseysiders to top spot in the Premier League table after 11 wins in 14 matches.

They drop points against Newcastle on Wednesday night in a dramatic 3-3 draw at St James’ Park but they are still seven points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal, and a further two points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

Slot could have hardly wished for a better start as the new Liverpool boss with his side also topping the Champions League group stage table after beating Real Madrid 2-0 last week.

One of the main reasons for their success this season has been their defence with Van Dijk back to his best form this term and that led to Carragher declaring him “the best centre-back we’ve ever seen in the Premier League”.

The Liverpool legend added earlier this week: “I always said it was John Terry before Van Dijk came along.

“All great defenders of the past had attackers who caused them problems, but who ever causes Van Dijk any?

“He’s just played against [Real Madrid’s Kylian] Mbappe and Haaland in the last four days and played them with such ease he could’ve played with a cigar.

“Please stop this silly debate about the best centre-back, it’s not even close.”

Responding to Carragher’s claims, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club: “[John] Terry was a phenomenal defender. Tony Adams was a brilliant leader.

“I get the Van Dijk shout as well. He has absolutely everything. People would look at Ferdinand’s trophy haul and say ‘well it has to be him’.

“Currently yeah, I think he is – that’s me sort of copping out a bit but John Terry was phenomenal as well though so can we have a joint three – Terry, Ferdinand and Van Dijk?”

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given added: “[Rio] Ferdinand, Terry, [Nemanja] Vidic, Jonathan Woodgate in his prime before he went to Real Madrid, Colin Hendry at Blackburn, John Stones get a mention in his prime?”

But YouTuber Jennings was to the point during his short on Carragher’s opinion by claiming the Liverpool legend was “totally wrong”.

He titled his caption on X: “Jamie Carragher is totally wrong – Virgil Van Dijk isn’t even close to being the best centre half of the Premier League era.”

But Carragher didn’t take long to hit back at Jennings on his post, he wrote: “VVD is quicker, better on the ball & in the air than both & doesn’t play alongside a Vidic or Carvalho! The strikers you mention are better than todays but a lot of those give the two lads a few problems, no one give VVD a problem. They were two great CB’s but as I’ve said this isn’t close Tory.”