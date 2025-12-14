Liverpool legend Carragher hits back at ‘man of the people’ Ferdinand after feeble Salah dig

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit back at Rio Ferdinand for getting in a dig about his Mohamed Salah comments after the Reds beat Brighton.

Salah hit out at Liverpool last weekend for “throwing him under the bus” as a scapegoat for their poor form after Arne Slot put him on the bench for three consecutive matches.

Slot and the Reds hierarchy made a joint decision to drop him from the squad for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in their midweek Champions League match.

However, after talks with Slot on Friday, Salah was back in the Liverpool squad to face Brighton on Saturday and the Egpytian got an assist after coming off the bench in the first half, replacing an injured Joe Gomez.

Carragher was one of the most outspoken pundits about Salah’s comments and branded them a “disgrace” on Sky Sports on Monday night.

The Liverpool legend added: “The one line that stands out for me is ‘thrown under the bus.’ He’s thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they’ve had since the 1950s and he hasn’t done that.

“When we are talking about throwing people under the bus, he’s thrown every Liverpool right-back under the bus for the eight years. Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years? But we accept it because he’s a superstar and he’s scored 250 goals and he’s given me as a Liverpool supporter some of the greatest nights of my life.”

“You weren’t a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven’t really won much for Egypt, no matter how big you are, you need help from your team-mates, your manager and fans, it’s important that he remembers that. When he talks after Leeds, it’s all about me, me, me.”

In a dig at Carragher’s comments, Ferdinand commented on a video of Salah being serenaded by the Kop at Anfield following their win against Brighton.

Ferdinand said: ‘Thoughts @Carra23? “Mo Salah” being sung by the Kop.’

But Carragher hit back at Ferdinand for claiming he is a “man of the people” while helping FIFA with their lavish World Cup draw earlier this month.

Carragher wrote on X: ‘And rightly so, he was fantastic when he came on. Thoughts on the price of the World Cup tickets @rioferdy5. A man of the people would surely call @FIFAcom & Infantino out. Or was your pay packet for the draw (acting) to buy your silence.’

In a weak reply, Ferdinand posted two fishing emojis back to Carragher, who replied: ‘The old classic. Then tweet about Arsenal & tag Piers Morgan to fill your notifications up.’