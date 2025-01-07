‘Obsessed’ Liverpool legend Carragher hits back at Salah with perfect response to eight-word jibe

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Mohamed Salah claiming the Liverpool legend is “obsessed” with the Reds forward with a typical quick-witted response.

Liverpool have so far failed to convince the Egypt international to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the current season.

There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have made an attractive offer for the Liverpool star as he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs now that he’s entered the final six months of his deal.

And the Egyptian hinted recently that it’s likely to be his “last six months” at Anfield with contract talks with Liverpool still at a standstill.

Salah told Sky Sports last week: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Salah shared a cryptic message on social media after their 2-2 draw against Man Utd on Sunday with an image of himself with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – who are also out of contract at the end of the season – and he told the Liverpool forward to “take a leaf out of Van Dijk’s book”.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “You know what I would say? I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole situation this season, as the captain of the club, in a higher esteem for me,’ the former Liverpool and England defender said on Sky Sports.

“The way Van Dijk has conducted himself on the pitch, his performances on the pitch, the way he has led the team, the way he was yesterday as well, and he hasn’t got involved in too much around this.

“It’s obviously a really important time for all three players, we know that. But I think rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah, I’d probably like to pay tribute to Virgil van Dijk.

“He’s come across as a real statesman with the way he’s handled it. He’s been asked questions and he’s knocked it away.

“He’s here to win the league, he wants to do his utmost for Liverpool and fingers crossed he signs. I think the other two could maybe look at Virgil van Dijk and maybe take a leaf out of his book.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

👉 Liverpool legend Carragher reveals what Arne Slot ‘needs’ to win Premier League title

👉 Salah slammed for ‘screwing’ Liverpool with Reds chiefs ‘almost in tears’ over contract saga

Salah responded by quoting Sky Sports’ video of Carragher’s comments and wrote on X: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me [winking face emoji].”

But it didn’t take long for the Liverpool legend to fire back, he wrote: “I’ve always been obsessed with you.

“@MoSalah hopefully that obsession will continue next season [fingers crossed emoji, zany face emoji].”

Further explaining himself on Sky Sports later, Carragher added: “I mean, I have got a Mo Salah obsession… I don’t think it’s the type of obsession that he thinks it is.

“It’s more of a footballing obsession and watching him in a red shirt.

“I come in, I get asked a question, I answer as diplomatically as I possibly can… I think, ‘I’m not going to criticise Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’m going to rave about how Virgil van Dijk has handled it and I get myself in all sorts of trouble!'”