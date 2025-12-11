Liverpool stars ‘irritated’ by Carragher as ‘challenging’ relationship with Reds deepens

Jamie Carragher has ‘irritated’ some Liverpool players with his views on their performances and Mohamed Salah, as his relationship with the club becomes more ‘challenging’.

The Reds are having a tough season with Arne Slot’s side currently tenth in the Premier League table after 15 matches.

After their 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, Salah came out and expressed his frustration at being placed on the bench in three consecutive matches.

The Egypt international hit out at Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” and insisted his relationship with Slot is now broken.

Carragher reacted to that by calling out Salah’s comments as a “disgrace” with the Liverpool legend claiming it was selfish from the 33-year-old when the Reds are going through a tricky spell.

The Daily Mail insists that some of the players at Liverpool ‘have been irritated by his views and Daily Mail Sport can reveal the club was moved to meet with him in late September to talk about the tone of some of his coverage.’

One source has told the Daily Mail that Liverpool’s relationship with Carragher has become strained in recent times because of his views on TV.

They said: “He is a highly-regarded former player with a great legacy. He’s also a Liverpool fan. His family come to our games.

“He has his own charitable foundation and some of that work crosses over positively with ours. But then the TV stuff is the fourth layer and, yes, that sometimes makes the relationship challenging.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is also ‘known not to be a fan’ of Carragher and one person who knows the Liverpool legend well, added: “You ask if he’s had his tin hat on this week and of course I know what you mean. He gets criticised if he praises Liverpool too much and criticised if he’s too hard on them. It’s the nature of the beast. When he first started maybe it bothered him. It doesn’t any more.

“Nobody likes being criticised but he won’t change his views on football, because they are what he feels. He thinks there is a lot of bulls**t and fakery in modern football and is happy to call it out when he sees it.”

On Salah’s issue with Liverpool morphing into a problem between the Egyptian and Carragher, the Daily Mail‘s source continued: “Jamie doesn’t care about being name-checked by Salah. But he feels this is about Salah and Liverpool.

“He sees that his job is to talk about it and analyse it rather than be in the middle of it. He knows all the positive things he has said about Salah in the past. He has called Van Dijk a Liverpool legend and icon of the club.

“If they now wish to forget that and convince themselves he has it in for them, then he feels that’s up to them.”

A Liverpool source added: “To be honest, robust criticism can be helpful as it can help to drive and maintain standards. Jamie has a unique understanding of this football club and what it stands for. Other pundits haven’t had the benefit of that lived experience.

“Ex-players go heavier when the team loses because it means more. That’s the same with Gary Neville and Manchester United, I am sure. We don’t want pundits to be biased and Jamie’s Monday Night Football tactical stuff is often compelling.

“There are no sets of rules on this stuff. Obviously we have our players’ best interests at heart and maybe some of Jamie’s heat of the moment stuff when we don’t play well can become more difficult. I think that’s a harder one for us and maybe for Jamie too, given his allegiances.”