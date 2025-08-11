Carragher picks out two Liverpool stars who demonstrated Reds’ major weakness vs Palace

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons that the Reds look “susceptible defensively” ahead of the new Premier League season.

Crystal Palace came back from a goal down twice to take the Community Shield final to penalties on Sunday with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr cancelling out Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong goals.

Despite looking dangerous going forward, the Reds were caught out on the counter-attack on a few occasions before Palace won on penalties and former Liverpool defender Carragher reckons it could be a theme this season unless they improve.

Carragher posted on X: “LFC looking great going forward but susceptible defensively, as we’ve seen all pre season.

“A lot of the goals conceded by LFC have come from going man to man really aggressively and leaving space in behind.

“Today (Milos) Kerkez is getting dragged inside with Sarr leaving Gakpo chasing (wing back).”

Liverpool won the Premier League at a canter last campaign with Arne Slot winning the title in his first season at Anfield after taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have strengthened this summer with the signings of Ekitike, Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez and former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer and ex-Tottenham star Gary Lineker reckon they are going to retain their title this season.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker said: “I think they’re going to win it again. Anyone differ?”

Before Shearer added: “No, I’m with you. And I don’t think they’ll be finished in the window as well. I think they’ll still look for a player or two. So I’m with you, I’ve got them for the title.”

Liverpool may not be done with their transfer business either with the Reds lodging a £110m bid for Alexander Isak, which was rejected by Newcastle.

The Reds will lodge another offer before the end of the transfer window if they get encouragement from the Magpies once Eddie Howe’s side have brought in a replacement.

When asked whether he thinks Isak is going, Shearer replied: “I don’t know, I mean, did you hear Eddie’s [Howe’s] interview after the game that they had yesterday? Saying it’s completely out of his hands.”

Before Lineker added: “Yeah, I suspect he’s going to go to Liverpool.”

On Liverpool’s attacking threat if Isak also signs this summer, Shearer continued: “If [Liverpool] were to get him, the options they’d have up top would just be incredible. So they’d be impossible to stop if they got Isak, I think.”