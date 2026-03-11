Carragher makes huge Liverpool Champions League prediction after Galatasaray loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks the Reds will progress to the quarter-finals but doesn’t seem them progressing any further than that.

The Reds have been poor in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot’s side currently sixth in the table after winning the title last season.

There are reports that Slot could face the sack if Liverpool don’t qualify for the Champions League and the pressure is on them to do well in the competition this season.

Galatasaray struck a blow to their chances of progression by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

An early Mario Lemina goal was enough to give the Turkish side the win and Carragher thought Liverpool were “really poor” but still expects them to progress into the quarter-finals.

Carragher told CBS Sports: “This was an end-to-end game that was a bad game in the end for Liverpool.

“Bad result, really poor in the second half as well. First half started well, a lot of that was to do with the mistakes of Galatasaray. I don’t think Galatasaray had a great team. It’s still a team Liverpool should beat and should go through.

“So, I’m still 98 per cent. It was 99 a couple of weeks ago. So, I still think Liverpool will go through.

“But, this is a worry for the for the manager and the team. What we saw tonight is what we saw in early on the group stages away to Galatasaray early on the season.

“This team is just a million miles off where it was supposed to be this season which was that we’d be talking about them in the same light the way we speak about Bayern Munich right now. That was the whole point of Liverpool spending over £400 million in the summer was to go the next step from winning the Premier League to go and win the Champions League.

“And we’re talking about a team who have now got to change a deficit against Galatasaray, which I think they will, but I don’t have any hope for Liverpool going any further than that if it’s Paris Saint-Germain in the next round as I think it may be, and that’s that for me is a big worry.

“And it’s not just a defeat, I think the performances from Liverpool this season are a big worry for the manager. I think I said on this show in the group stage he’s got to do something, he’s got to change something. He’s tried everything really, in lots of different ways, but nothing seems to be able to work and it’s just at no stage this season have I ever felt Liverpool were in control of a football match.

“It’s either end-to-end basketball, so he wanted to stop that and change that, and then it becomes slow and boring and predictable.

“Do I think another manager could come in straight away, or any manager, say you give him that squad, I don’t think it dramatically changes.

“I really do think the makeup of the squad, how it’s been put together, the lack of options in certain areas, is a is a big problem as well. So it’s not just all about the manager but as we know, managers carry the can.”

