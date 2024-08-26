Carragher: Man City-like Liverpool and Slot brought ‘strange atmosphere’ to Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks the atmosphere at Anfield was “strange” for Arne Slot’s first Premier League match at the stadium on Sunday.

Luis Diaz finished off a lightning breakaway before Mohamed Salah scored for the second week running as the Reds claimed a 2-0 victory over Brentford in Slot’s first competitive home match.

Having beaten Ipswich by an identical scoreline last week, Slot will be satisfied with how his new side have begun their Premier League campaign.

But former Liverpool defender Carragher thinks something felt different about the atmosphere at Anfield with a lack of “jeopardy” that you only associate with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“I thought the atmosphere was strange considering it was the first home game of the season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Is that something to do with the style of play being different in that it won’t be as end-to-end?

“Last season was a rollercoaster ride for supporters; late goals, coming from behind. It felt like every game was like a cup final. Liverpool needed more games like this last season.

“That was almost like a Man City performance in that the game felt over when the second goal went in. There wasn’t any jeopardy in the game.

“Arne Slot’s Liverpool aren’t going to be as exciting as Jurgen Klopp’s – that’s impossible. I’m interesting to see how that will affect the atmosphere as the months go on because it did feel strange today.

“But it still might prove to be as successful if not more successful than last season. If Liverpool win more games like this today, 2-0, comfortable, then it’ll put them in a great position.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool given ‘upper hand’ vs Barcelona as Slot’s side make ‘great offer’ in ‘surprise’ transfer

👉 Man City ‘will accept’ Liverpool offer for star in shock late deal with future in ‘serious doubt’

👉 Liverpool ‘one step away’ from sealing ‘Slot’s last-minute signing’ after Man Utd target ‘rejects’ Barcelona

Carragher added: “Slot will be pleased. There is no doubt there would have been lots of questions asked had Liverpool not got off to a good start.

“Those questions of Jurgen Klopp and these group of players – who have won everything – league titles, European cups, domestic cup competitions.

“You want to put that narrative to bed as quickly as you possibly can, [and show] that these players are bedding in and listening and learning from this new manager and buying into his methods going forward.

“So it does help, having this good start that Arne Slot has had. But the first really big game of his tenure comes next week against Manchester United.

“You think of what that game did to Liverpool’s title chances, there should be a lot of motivation from his players to put that right.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp reckons Liverpool need to start thinking about the next superstar who will replace Salah when he leaves Anfield.

“You look at the first signing of Mohamed Salah. I don’t think, at the time, anyone was expecting anything like he’d become.

“He was at Chelsea then went to Fiorentina and did well in Italy. They looked at him and thought, ‘There is something in this guy, he could be a real star for us.’

“That should be the objective of the club now: find the next Mohamed Salah. How do you find the next player who is going to light this place up?

“It isn’t easy but that’s why you have Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes. I know Richard, he’s a complete football man. He’s got an encyclopaedic knowledge on players, the games, he knows everything about the game. There’s going to be pressure on him, but don’t rush.

“There’s no point bringing in a band aid. You want someone to come in and make the team better, not someone who is going to be another number because he wants to work with the top players here.”

Carragher agreed, adding: “Liverpool became successful by being clinical in the transfer market. It wasn’t by spending the money and taking a chance on things, it was when everything was right and it ticked every box.

“I think they’re in that same position and I would like them bring in a holding midfielder but also a Nathan Ake type, a [Josko] Gvardiol, a [Riccardo] Calafiori who has gone to Arsenal – that type of left-sided centre-back who could do a job at left-back.

“But if not, I would not want them to waste money.”