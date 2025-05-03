Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named a “surprise” Premier League team as a potential contender for next season’s title with three other sides.

Arne Slot’s side have deservedly been crowned Premier League champions with four games of the 2024/25 season remaining as they have comfortably been the best team in the league this term.

Liverpool have benefited from Arsenal and Man City declining, while they have surpassed expectations since Slot replaced beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp last summer.

Slot’s debut season is especially impressive considering Federico Cheisa was the only player brought in by Liverpool this season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili joins Liverpool this summer and Carragher reckons his former club are in for an “exciting” few months.

“I’m delighted Liverpool won the title, nobody expected that and to do it so comfortably, you can’t really believe it,” Carragher told The Metro.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record



“A great job by the players but especially from the manager.

“Now the exciting part is what is he going to do in the summer to put his stamp on the squad, because it’s just a squad that was left by Jurgen Klopp that he’s managed to get a little bit more out of.”

He added: “I think now he’ll look to bring his own players in.

“The club have had 12 months to assess everything transfer-wise and the manager has also had time fo see who he rates and doesn’t rate and I would expect five or six players to leave and five or six to come in and then Liverpool will be a lot stronger.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool decide three ‘conditions’ for Real Madrid transfer with FSG open to giving ‘green light’

👉 Arsenal told to avoid Liverpool guard of honour ‘humiliation’; Maresca reveals verdict on ‘tradition’

👉 Carragher thinks ‘world class’ Palmer could ditch ‘unstable’ Chelsea after ‘toxic’ turn

Carragher also explains why he thinks a “surprise” contender could challenge Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal next season.

“I think it will be them two (City and Arsenal) who come back to challenge Liverpool. City will go again in the market and Arsenal will do will do the same,” Carragher continued.

“But from that chasing pack, Newcastle could spring a surprise. If they keep their best players and just add one or two squad players, they are a top team.

“We saw that against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and they can take any of those teams. They’ve got great support at home as well and in certain positions – especially centre forward and central midfield – they have players who are as good as anybody in the Premier League.”