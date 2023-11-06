Carragher names two players Liverpool must sign if they want to win the Premier League

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool are still lacking two players if they want to win the Premier League after watching them draw 1-1 against Luton Town on Sunday.

Luis Diaz ended a traumatic week by coming off the bench to rescue a point for the Reds in stoppage time and save Jurgen Klopp’s men from a shock defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Tahith Chong had put Luton 1-0 up with the former Manchester United winger finishing off a lovely Hatters break ten minutes from time.

Diaz, who came off the bench seven minutes from the end for his first appearance since his father was kidnapped in Colombia, got his head on Harvey Elliott’s cross to equalise in the fifth minute of added time.

Liverpool were far from their free-flowing best against Luton with a point seeing them lose ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Tottenham – who will go top if they beat Chelsea on Monday night – could go five five points clear of the third-placed Reds with victory at Stamford Bridge.

And Carragher reckons Liverpool – who have the fifth highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023 – are still “a holding midfielder and a top-class defender” away from winning the Premier League title.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Liverpool still aren’t as good as Man City at stopping counter-attacks.

“Liverpool are a team who dominate possession, they have a lot of the ball, but they’re not quite as good as Man City off the ball so there are more turnovers and they lose the ball.

“Opponents do seem to find spaces a lot more to and attack and get in behind Liverpool. Luton didn’t have the quality to really punish them, except for the goal we saw.

“Liverpool in midfield are improved from what we saw last season, but they still haven’t got a top holding midfielder.

“[Alexis] Mac Allister isn’t a top holding midfielder. He’s good on the ball in terms of receiving, but defensively, he finds it really tough and he lacks a bit of pace for that position.

“In the back four, Liverpool could do with not so much a player for a specific position, but just a great defender who can almost play in a couple of positions.

“They went with [Joe] Gomez today at left-back because they thought he would be stronger defensively. I think Liverpool could do with a player in that position on the other side at right-back and maybe release Trent [Alexander-Arnold] into midfield.

“Liverpool are not ready to win the league. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters know that right now.

“They want to get back into the top four. In terms of challenging again, I think they need a holding midfielder and a top-class defender.”