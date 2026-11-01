Jamie Carragher believes Ryan Gravenberch might “never recover” from being dropped in favour of teenager Trey Nyoni for the visit of Arsenal on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola made the surprise call to select the academy graduate after what has been a disappointing start to the season for Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international, who was a key man in Liverpool’s 2024/25 winning team, has started just four of the Reds’ four Premier League games this term.

And after returning to the starting lineup for the victory ovver Brighton following his one-game suspension after being sent off against Manchester City, Gravenberch has found himself back on the sidelines for the crunch clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Asked about the decision on Sky Sports, Carragher said he thinks it will be a “mighty blow” for Gravenberch.

“The one thing that has stood out with the manager so far is he’s not afraid to make big decisions,” Carragher said.

“He dropped Gravenberch really early, after the first game of the season, away at Newcastle.

“He’s left [Milos] Kerkez as out, a player who he knows before as well. He’s changed the wingers in and out at different times.

“What I would say is, I think we all go back to being a young player; the first time as a youngster when you’re ever picked ahead of what you is an established player.

“It’s always difficult, I think, for the senior player to ever recover from that.

“Not that he can’t come back, but Iraola’s saying he’s got more trust in a 19-year-old kid who’s only getting better and his career is going one way.

“I think that will be a mighty blow for Gravenberch.”

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is pleased to see Nyoni in the team for what will be his first Premier League start for the Reds.

Sturridge said: “I like it. I like it, man. I think Trey has been really good so far this season.

“Looks so comfortable in possession. Not shy to drop in between the defence. Picks passes in between the lines. He’s intercepting passes as well at a high clip.

“Gravenberch hasn’t been at his best. We know he’s a top player, one who won young player of the season only two seasons ago; Premier League winner, as we know.

“I think the manager’s arguably made the right call. Gavenberch isn’t in the best moment but I believe he can come back to his best – make no mistake about that.”

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