Carragher, Neville admit Liverpool title doubts as FSG are given transfer message

Gary Neville is tipping Liverpool to “have a dabble in the transfer market in January” with the Premier League title “still up for grabs”.

The Reds are three points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

Few predicted Liverpool to win the title at the beginning of the season with Jurgen Klopp rebuilding his midfield after the double departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

But, now the Reds are in command of the title race, Neville wonders whether Liverpool owners FSG will choose to spend money this month in the hope of securing the championship.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I didn’t a couple of weeks ago. I thought that they would just fall short, but with what has happened in the last couple of weeks, they will be gaining confidence that they can become the main challenger to Manchester City.

“I am wondering whether Liverpool will have a dabble in the transfer market in January; they won’t announce it because they are clever and never want other clubs to know they are desperate, and they have been very clever in the transfer market over the last few years under Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: Man Utd crave a striker, Liverpool a centre-half: What every Premier League club needs in January

“I wonder whether they think adding to their squad will give them the difference because it is still up for grabs; there is no doubt about that.”

Fellow pundit and Liverpool legend Carragher added: “You can’t help but look at this Liverpool team and compare it to the team that won the league. It’s not as good as that team; that was unbelievable team, but you then look at the facts.

“This is a team who from the end of last season to right now, have lost one Premier League game in 30. That is unbelievable for any team.

“Maybe I need to start giving this team more credit and respect, but I still feel Manchester City have got the edge and are still favourites for the title right now.

“I think on the back of the two injuries to the left-backs and Joel Matip being out for the season, I think the position they find themselves in is an opportunity they can’t waste, and I do feel Liverpool have to bring a defender to the club in January.”