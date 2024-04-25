Carragher singles out one Liverpool star for ‘unforgivable’ error as new boss faces ‘big decision’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Jurgen Klopp’s successor faces a “big decision” over Darwin Nunez’s future after another poor display in front of goal against Everton on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ title chances are all but over after they lost 2-0 to the Toffees on Wednesday in the Merseyside derby to remain three points behind Arsenal with four matches to play.

Carragher: Nunez does not give you ‘enough to win you trophies’

Liverpool had a number of very good chances to score with Nunez missing a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scoreline before the break after Jarrad Branthwaite had put the hosts ahead in the first half.

Following a poor start to the second period, Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton 2-0 up before the hour mark and Carragher was scathing of Nunez’s finishing against Everton.

On whether it could be time to move Nunez on in the summer transfer window, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think there is a question to ask. You want him to do well because he gives everything, he causes trouble, he gets the odd goal. But after two years, when Liverpool are going for the title or in big games, you need your man to score at Old Trafford or at Goodison Park. This is the business end. He’s ground to a halt.

“After two years there’s going to be no improvement in him. This is what he is. He can cause trouble but he’s erratic with his finishing – it’s not enough to win you trophies so there’s a big decision to be made on him.”

Carragher added: “The chance Nunez misses is unforgivable at this level. It’s not acceptable when you’re going for a title.”

Liverpool are three points behind leaders Arsenal – who have a vastly superior goal difference – while Manchester City are a point adrift of Liverpool but have two games in hand.

And Carragher admits their title chances are now over, he continued: “This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. It almost feels like the end. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly.

“They had enough chances in the game but at the moment they are not clinical enough in both boxes.

“I don’t think you can get too angry with the team or Jurgen Klopp. It’s been a great ride and a great journey. But tonight is Everton’s night and you have to take it on the chin.”

Carragher: l think this team has overachieved this season

Carragher reckons Liverpool have “overachieved” this season, he told Sky Sports: “Man City are on a different level to Liverpool and l also think Arsenal have the edge on Liverpool. In the last six to eight weeks when the top three have been going for the title, it has been a hope rather than a belief.

“In some ways, I think this team has overachieved because l don’t actually think they are that good.

“I don’t mean that as a criticism. They have done brilliantly well, they have lost four games out of the last 44 in the Premier League. I am finding it hard to be too critical because with the team and the quality of the players they have got… they have over-performed this season and they are just not quite good enough. When it has come to the crunch, they have just been a little bit short.”

