Jamie Carragher has commented on Liverpool’s start to the 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot and has revealed one thing the Dutchman “should stop doing”.

Slot arrived at Anfield in the summer as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Liverpool ahead of this season and they have made a perfect start to the new campaign.

Liverpool have won each of their opening three Premier League matches. In their last game before the international break, they earned a statement 3-0 victory at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Reds could have easily won more comfortably as they took their foot off the gas in the latter stages.

After the match, Slot was an open book when he appeared on Sky Sports as he explained how he broke down how Liverpool beat Man Utd. Carragher says it’s “interesting listening to him” as he compared the Dutchman to Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s interesting listening to him,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“I spoke to him after his first game. He gives you something every time you speak to him from a tactical point of view whereas Jurgen [Klopp] would give you something from an emotional point of view. Every time Klopp spoke, he’d hang on something.”

Ian Wright responded: “Maybe he should stop doing that because he’s giving people something.”

Carragher replied: “I hope he does from a Liverpool point of a view.

“I’m thinking is it the Dutch way of doing things, they’re on the front foot, they’re quite open, they give their opinion? You ask them a question, they give you an answer which is great for us.

“Every time I watch Liverpool, the thing I do like is it’s not everything is the same every game, like we do this.

“You see something slightly different in each game, the first game after I spoke to him against Ipswich, I spoke about the positions of the full-backs. Against Brentford, Trent was doing something slightly different, at Man United, something was slightly different.”

He added: “There is obviously a way he plays but there is little tweaks in every game. Liverpool played Manchester United in pre-season and he highlighted how they were different from last season.

“I think it’s interesting listening to Slot, how much information he’s going to give going forward because from a Liverpool point of view, I’d be like just put a lid on it a bit.”

So far this season, Slot has got the best out of Mo Salah, but he’s been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as his contract expires next year. Despite this, Carragher reckons Liverpool will keep the Egypt international.

“I’m not sure it will be his last year. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” he told The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late 30s and winding down then in his head.

“He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool.

“I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There are a lot of players, wingers or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals.

“You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we’ve seen in the Premier League.”