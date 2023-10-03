Liverpool legend Carragher understands why people think PGMOL are ‘trying to fix a story’ over VAR howler

Jamie Carragher has been talking about the VAR howler over the weekend.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks the “random and bizarre” explanation for the VAR howler at Tottenham on Saturday is leading many people to think that the PGMOL is “trying to fix a story”.

Luis Diaz had a valid goal ruled out on Saturday as Liverpool lost 2-1 to Tottenham due to a miscommunication between VAR Darren England and on-field referee Simon Hooper.

Liverpool received an apology from the PGMOL in the aftermath of the incident with the body pointing to the ‘significant human error’ which cost the Reds in north London.

The Merseysiders have now made a formal request to access the audio related to the offside controversy at Tottenham with some fans believing that the delay in releasing the audio is giving the PGMOL enough time to come up with a compelling explanation for the error.

On those fan-led accusations, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “There is talk they don’t know there is a mistake made until half time, when that ball goes out the look on referees face has that look a look as if something has gone wrong here.

“When you talk about our info and sources, I think it is unbelievable that all parties involved have not released audio, I find it unfathomable.

“The only way Howard Webb and the PGMOL would gain any sort of credibility back was to get it out there, we would all say it’s a mistake we have all been there.

“The problem now is because the explanation is so random and bizarre more people will think they are trying to fix a story.”

And Liverpool legend Carragher reckons VAR has now reached “crisis point” in the Premier League with English football failing to make the technology consistently effective.

Carragher added: “I think VAR has been a topic for last few years for obvious reasons, but I don’t think the feeling around VAR has ever been lower, it’s a crisis point for it in this country.

“I don’t want to pile on an official or Howard Webb as I imagine they feel awful, I am not into conspiracy theories about people favouring teams, we all make mistakes but it is a horrendous mistake that is unprecedented and you can’t actually believe the explanation being given.

“Bit on this I am really struggling. The mistake has been made, they then know in two seconds, Spurs haven’t kicked off, I don’t believe for one minute.”