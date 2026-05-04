Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked out three summer signings for his former side to make ahead of next season.

Carragher has been critical of Liverpool‘s transfer business as they have somehow gone backwards after spending around £450m on new arrivals last summer.

Head coach Arne Slot has come under a lot of pressure as Liverpool have made an incredibly weak defence of their Premier League title, having lost eleven of their games this season.

Liverpool’s latest defeat came at Man Utd on Sunday, with the 3-2 loss making it clear that change is needed ahead of next season.

FSG have a big job on their hands to rebuild Liverpool, but Carragher has explained why he thinks they only need three signings this summer.

“Liverpool fans have been desperate for Liverpool to spend real big money, maybe like we’ve seen Man City or Chelsea in the past in one summer,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

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“Everyone was excited in the summer, but it didn’t feel Liverpool-like to me, or certainly over the last ten years and how they got to the top under Jurgen Klopp.

“It felt almost Real Madrid – go and buy the best players for loads of money.

“I want Liverpool to go back to buying the right players for the right money and what they need right now.

“They won’t be able to do what they did last summer, they don’t have that type of revenue.

“They don’t need to bring six or seven players in, because it’s more change, but there’s three players that need to go right into the team for me.

“Replace Mo Salah with a right winger, a right-back and a central midfielder then the players you bought last summer like Ekitike, Isak, Wirtz, become better players.”

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“He was poor today…”

Carragher has also hit out at Florian Wirtz after he was “poor” against Man Utd.

“The one player I think has had a very easy ride is Florian Wirtz. I’ve never moved clubs let alone moved to a different country. But, I think we’ve given him time. We’ve been very very kind,” Carragher added.

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“He was poor today. And even if Liverpool play really well, it’s still Szoboszlai and even at times this season Salah. Salah hasn’t been the Salah of last season, but he has still been one of Liverpool’s best attackers.

“I commentated Liverpool away at Burnley earlier in the season and I described Wirtz as being neat and tidy. I was being kind then. I wouldn’t describe him as anything different right now. He’s a year into his Liverpool career.”